Coronavirus - Nigeria: Adamawa State Ministry of Health COVID-19 Situation Report 13

Highlights

• 2 new cases were confirmed among almajiris brought in from other States • 16 alerts were received, and all were investigated • 4 previously confirmed cases were taken into isolation today • 1 confirmed case who was on the run from Gombe State quarantine centre before laboratory confirmation was identified and brought into treatment

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3dkGp7D



