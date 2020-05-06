Teach to One Founder Joel Rose To Speak On Political and Educational Strategies for Return To School Post Covid-19

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joel Rose, founder of Teach to One: Math, will speak during a panel conversation that anticipates a difficult adjustment period when students return to classrooms after Covid-19. The event, called "Beyond Back to School: Equity & Innovation in the COVID-19 Era,” will highlight how educators, politicians, and more can offer additional support to disadvantaged students during Covid-19 and beyond.

Rose will speak alongside Chris Minnich, CEO of NWEA, Dr. John King Jr., CEO of The Education Trust and Karen Niemi President or Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning during the digital panel on Wednesday, May 6 at 4 p.m. ET.

Hosted by NWEA, the event will serve to answer questions like how state leaders can take action now to address the educational disadvantages of many students. This considers the most supportive way to restart classes after the unprecedented, at-home learning period. “Strategic Restart Planning” will be outlined, as will the belief that students from vulnerable communities may return to class with setbacks from missed classroom time and at-home environments. This comes after many communities closed schools indefinitely due to Covid-19.

The conversation will last 45 minutes as well as entertain audience questions. A recording of the panel will also be available for those who are unable to view the event in real-time. For more information on Rose, the event and NWEA please visit the event page

About Joel Rose:

Rose started Teach to One as a customizable learning structure for students. The company’s mission statement is to “Create and inspire better ways to give every student an educational foundation for lifelong success.”

Teach to One advertises for a new learning environment, as opposed to standard classroom models. The program is digitally tailored to each student’s needs and embraces their educational strong suits while allowing them to work on personally difficult topics for an entire school year.

The program is built with a web-like learning system rather than a linear textbook. Teach to One was praised by Bill Gates who called it the future of math.

Rose formerly served as the Chief Executive for Human Capital at the New York City Department of Education.

New Classrooms' Personalized Learning Model - Teach to One: Math



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.