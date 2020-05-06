Application Container Market is Expected to Reach $8.20 Billion by 2025, Says Allied Market Research

Surge in popularity of application container technology over virtual machines and rise in adoption of cloud based computing system in organizations drive the growth of the global application container market. By deployment model, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2016. By geography, North America was the dominant share holder in the year.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global application container market was estimated at $698 million in 2016 and is anticipated to hit $8.20 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 31.8% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning stratagems, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and fluctuating market trends.

The surge in popularity of application container technology over virtual machines and rise in the adoption of cloud-based computing systems in organizations drive the growth of the global application container market. At the same time, security risks associated with the application container technology impede the growth to a certain extent. Nevertheless, the surge in the trend of taking recourse to the Internet of Things (IoT) among end-users is expected to create an array of opportunities in the near future.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Application Container Market:

The outbreak of COVID 19 is likely to augment the demand for productivity applications as the remote workforce swells up. Collaborative application vendors are looking forward to making minor adjustments and doling out the premium version through a minimum price subscription model. Overall, the global application container market is expected to will pose only marginal growth.

The market is segmented on the basis of the deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on the deployment model, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based. Based on organization size, the report further divides the market into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into IT & telecom, government, healthcare, BFSI, retail, and education. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By deployment model, the on-premise segment dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to rule the roost throughout the study period. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR by the end of 2025. By industry vertical, the IT & telecom segment held the largest share in 2016, and is anticipated to lead the trail till 2025. By geography, North America appeared to be the major shareholder in 2016, and would maintain its top status from 2018 to 2025 .

The key market players analyzed in the global application container market report include CA Technologies, Red Hat, Inc., Mesosphere, Inc., Google, Inc., Docker Inc., IBM Corporation, Joyent, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Rancher Labs, Inc., and Amazon Web Services, Inc. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to corroborate their stand in the industry.

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

