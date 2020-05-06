ICMA-RC Builds a Team of Dynamic Leaders to Accommodate the Expansion of Its Education, Healthcare, and Not-for-Profit Retirement Planning Business

Further Team Expansion is Expected in the Coming Months

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICMA-RC is pleased to announce the recent arrival of two senior leaders who joined its expanding Education, Healthcare, and Not-for-Profit Markets team:

joins as Strategy Director for ICMA-RC’s Education, Healthcare, and Not-for-Profit Markets sales team. He is responsible for coordinating internal sales activities pertaining to RFP/RFI bids, service proposals, and prospective client meetings. He will also partner with the Business Development team to build and execute strategies to grow ICMA-RC’s presence in the education, healthcare, and not-for-profit markets. Prior to joining ICMA-RC, Mr. Durant worked at TIAA as a senior strategist in the healthcare market, spearheading internal efforts to support the goal of acquiring and deepening healthcare relationships. Ali Powers will serve as Vice President of Business Development and is responsible for expanding ICMA-RC’s retirement plan distribution network. Her role involves collaborating with consultants, third-party administrators, DCIO partners, and financial institutions to improve their fiduciary oversight, simplify investment menus, and reduce service providers’ administrative costs. She is committed to the advocacy of providing low-cost, high-quality retirement solutions that help participants achieve their retirement goals. Prior to joining ICMA-RC, Ms. Powers was Director of Institutional Retirement Plan Sales at TIAA, responsible for growing plan sponsor and consultant relationships.

“I am thrilled that we are adding such dynamic leaders to an already highly experienced team of professionals,” said Bruce Corcoran, Managing Vice President, Head of Education, Healthcare and Not-for-Profit Business for ICMA-RC. “The team expansion reflects ICMA-RC’s commitment to increasing our presence in the private education, healthcare, and not-for-profit markets.”

“Bringing together diverse perspectives is critical to the team’s success as we continue to grow this area of the business,” said Scott Vensor, Vice President and National Practice Leader, Education, Healthcare, and Not-for-Profit Markets. “I have no doubt that Ray and Ali will help the existing team members redefine the marketplace as a key focus for the organization as we work to serve those who serve their communities.”

