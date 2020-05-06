Now is the Time for Content Marketers to Embrace the Disruptive Change and Innovate

Content Marketing Institute Releases 2020 Content Management & Strategy Survey

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth year in a row, Content Marketing Institute conducted its 2020 Content Management and Strategy Survey, sponsored by Sitecore, to get a snapshot of how marketers use technology tools to help create, manage, deliver, and scale enterprise content and marketing.



To see our analysis and download the full report visit: http://cmi.media/strategysurvey

It’s important to note this survey was fielded in January/February 2020 in a pre-COVID-19 world. Here are a few things that stood out:

▶ While many organizations reported having a content strategy and were working hard to do the right things, they also reported too many silos getting in the way (60% cited communication between silos as a top challenge).

▶ Nearly half (45%) were delivering on customer experience and 50% felt their ability to connect with audiences via insightful content was the top factor contributing to their success; however, many reported a lack of efficient processes for managing and scaling that content.

▶ Seventy-two percent (72%) reported their business views content as a core business strategy, but the investment isn’t where it should be (63% are challenged with a lack of skilled staff).

“This year’s survey is unique in that we fielded it pre-COVID-19. So, while we learned lessons, we also have new questions,” says Robert Rose, Chief Strategy Advisor, Content Marketing Institute. “For example, 73% of respondents said their companies either don’t have the right content management technology in place or aren’t fully using what they have. Will that change in a post-COVID-19 world? As the shift to more remote work expands, will we see more collaborative content management and strategy features integrated into classic software suites?”

More Key Highlights:

▶ The top two considerations while planning content were “driving our brand’s value proposition” (82%) and “showing empathy with customers’ values/ interests/pain points” (78%).

▶ The most common approach to creating content was project focused/creating content in response to internal requests (43%).

▶ The top three reported content technologies in place were social media publishing/analytics (90%), email marketing software (84%), and content management systems (71%).

To view all CMI research and to subscribe to our emails visit: contentmarketinginstitutecom/research

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring in San Diego, California. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Watch this video to learn more about CMI. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

Press Contact:

Amanda Subler

Amanda.Subler@informa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58abe5e8-3972-44bc-95e3-ed2681645546

Content Marketing Institute Releases 2020 Content Management & Strategy Survey For the fourth year in a row, Content Marketing Institute conducted its 2020 Content Management and Strategy Survey to get a snapshot of how marketers use technology tools to help create, manage, deliver, and scale enterprise content and marketing.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.