Amuka Esports Launches Private Placement Offering on DealSquare

Company aims to build Canada’s largest diversified esports company

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Amuka Esports (“Amuka”), a Canadian company that creates localized esports hubs for casual and amateur gamers, today announced the launch of its $500,000 private placement offering on DealSquare . Powered by NEO Connect technology, DealSquare is a joint initiative between Silver Maple Ventures and NEO to make private markets more accessible and efficient.



With aggressive expansion plans throughout North America, Amuka’s mission is to build Canada’s largest diversified esports company by focusing on verticals including content and media, tournaments, game venues, merchandise, and technology.

Amuka currently operates two gaming venues, including Waves Gaming in Toronto, Canada’s largest esports venue, and EZY Mode in Windsor. With a strong community focus, they have developed one of the largest networks of live gaming events and tournaments catering to all levels of gamers. In less than one year, Amuka has become an industry-leading company, backed by a management team with a blend of investment banking and gaming experience. Their newly announced global ambassador, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson of the Toronto Raptors, a gamer himself, will also bring new tournaments and live activations. Amuka seeks to further build on its success to-date with this offering on DealSquare, followed by future plans for an IPO.

“Our goal is to take Amuka Esports public within the next year, and our seed round of financing on DealSquare will help us get there,” says Ben Feferman, Co-Founder and CEO. “Not only is it an effective platform for raising the money we need, it also provides our business with additional traction and exposure to investors.”

Launched in the fall of 2019, DealSquare is an online private placement platform for dealers, investment advisors, investors, and capital raisers. The centralized platform gives registered users the ability to efficiently find, analyze, and transact private market deals. With the recent launch of DealSquare 2.0 , the platform now offers a fully digital and automated private placement process - from marketing and subscription to settlement and integration of positions in dealer back-office systems - offering a comprehensive solution with continued efficiencies.

“We are delighted to have Amuka Esports listed on DealSquare,” says Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Founder of Silver Maple Ventures and Managing Director of DealSquare. “Esports is a rapidly-growing industry, and with roughly $2 Billion of global investments expected in 2020, it represents a promising opportunity for the wider investor community.”

“With a few strategic acquisitions and partnerships already under its belt, Amuka has demonstrated great progress towards its mission of becoming a leading diversified esports company in Canada,” adds Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “By launching on DealSquare, Amuka is able to exponentially expand its access to investors while providing them with an investment opportunity that, prior to DealSquare, was only accessible to a select group.”

To view Amuka’s private placement offering on DealSquare, click here . Amuka’s ticker is available under AMUKA on existing advisor order entry systems.

About Amuka Esports

Amuka Esports creates localized esports hubs in cities across North America with a mission to grow niche gaming communities. Each hub consists of a game venue, tournament organizer, content team, merchandise brands, and incubator.

Connect with Amuka: Website | Facebook | YouTube

About DealSquare

A joint initiative between NEO and Silver Maple Ventures, DealSquare, is Canada’s first centralized dealer platform for private placements, digitally connecting capital-raisers to investment dealers, their advisory networks and their investors. With the complete roll-out of the platform in early 2020, DealSquare supports the entire private placement process: capital raisers publish their private placement opportunities; dealers complete their due diligence; and advisors electronically subscribe to a deal, with exempt securities seamlessly integrated into client accounts and back office systems utilizing NEO Connect technology.

Connect with DealSquare: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter

About NEO

NEO comprises the NEO Exchange and NEO Connect, a group of established fintech companies that provide capital markets infrastructure designed for and led by the industry. NEO’s competitive drive, innovation, and advocacy enable change for the better. NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient, and service-oriented environment; and NEO Connect is a technology platform that enables the distribution of financial assets not listed on a stock exchange in a way that saves costs, reduces operational risks, and improves the investor experience.

Connect with NEO: Website | Twitter | Linkedin

About Silver Maple Ventures

Silver Maple Ventures Inc. (“SMV”) is an exempt market dealer and holding company of FrontFundr Financial Services Inc. (“FrontFundr”) and DealSquare Technologies Inc. (“DealSquare”). With offices in Toronto and Vancouver, the SMV team are national leaders in the private capital markets, developing and operating two fintech platforms to provide access to private markets in Canada and simplify the transaction process.

Media Contact John Hills E: John@frontfundr.com P: 289 962 1708



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.