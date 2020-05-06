Game on! Verizon gives customers free video game bonuses and more entertainment

More at Home on Us program gives free perks to Pokémon GO, Roblox, Sago Mini World players

Home-based Pokémon GO aided by PokéBalls and Incense



Roblox players get 500 Robux to upgrade their avatars and more

Sago Mini World offers 35+ games for preschoolers

Several learning and study tools also available at no added cost

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon customers have enjoyed multiple ways to watch and learn with More at Home on Us, the program that gives customers access to premium TV channels and new learning tools at no additional cost. As communities continue to ask residents to spend time indoors to aid public safety efforts, Verizon now offers customers more entertaining ways to virtually connect with others or play popular games and platforms like Pokémon GO, Roblox and Sago Mini World.

“We’ve seen tremendous increases in gaming traffic, so we know our customers are enjoying connecting with others to play their favorite games. We’re pleased to add ‘Play’ entertainment options for our customers and provide even more ways to entertain at no added cost,” said Ronan Dunne, CEO Verizon Consumer Group.

Verizon customers ‘Play More’ with new gaming perks

Since consumers began spending more time indoors in March, gaming has increased as much as 75% on Verizon networks. More at Home on Us now offers Verizon customers boosts to enhance gameplay in titles like Pokémon GO, which recently updated its format to support players who can’t venture outside but wish to continue connecting with others at a time of social distancing.

On Roblox, a global platform where millions of people gather daily to imagine, create, and share experiences in immersive, user-generated 3D worlds, Verizon customers can enjoy free Robux to upgrade their avatars and more.

Parents can use Sago Mini World to offer younger children access to a platform for preschoolers that develops creativity and other skills through guided play.

Starting today, Verizon wireless and Fios subscribers who redeem these offers, as available, at www.verizon.com/moreathome , the MyVerizon app or the MyFios app, may receive the following perks:

Pokémon GO: Players get a Premium Battle Pass, 65 PokéBalls and 2 Incense to aid in catching Pokémon, and connect with other players from the comfort of home.

Players get a Premium Battle Pass, 65 PokéBalls and 2 Incense to aid in catching Pokémon, and connect with other players from the comfort of home. Roblox : Players on Roblox, a global online entertainment platform, get 500 Robux to upgrade their avatar or access special in-game abilities while they explore millions of immersive, user-generated 3D worlds with their friends.

: Players on Roblox, a global online entertainment platform, get 500 Robux to upgrade their avatar or access special in-game abilities while they explore millions of immersive, user-generated 3D worlds with their friends. Sago Mini World: Sago Mini World has hundreds of activities designed to keep preschoolers giggling for hours and hours. Verizon customers can sign-up to get access to 35+ fun apps on the platform for 60 days on us.

More at Home on Us: study and play

Looking for other games or activities? More at Home on Us also offers access to several educational services, including large digital libraries of books, step-by-step learning guides, interactive quizzes and educational games. Verizon wireless and Fios customers can enroll for up to 60 days access to the following services, as available, at no additional cost: Bookful, Chegg, Epic! Quizlet and Shaw Academy.

Customers can visit verizon.com/MoreatHome to receive the gaming enhancements or enroll in select learning services, courtesy of Verizon. Enrollment options are also available in the My Verizon or My Fios apps available for iOS and Android.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

