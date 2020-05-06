Rosetta Stone Launches its New Emergent Bilingual Educators of the Year Award Program, Giving Schools a Chance to Prizes Valued at Nearly $100,000

New program will recognize the 10 most impactful EL teachers in the country, awarding their school with a schoolwide license of one of Rosetta Stone’s K–12 language programs

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, VA, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is launching its first Emergent Bilingual Educators of the Year award program. The company is inviting K–12 educators across the country to submit 800-word essays explaining how a particular teacher of English learners (EL) is helping their students and how the program’s prize grant will make a local impact. The entry period starts Monday, May 4, 2020 and ends Thursday, July 30, 2020 at midnight ET.

“We know that finding the time, data and resources to fully support emergent bilingual students is an incredible challenge—especially in today’s remote learning environment,” said Liz Brooke, Chief Learning Officer of Rosetta Stone. “With this award program, we want to recognize and support the amazing work EL educators are doing nationwide by highlighting outstanding examples of teacher excellence.”



Following the entry period, a panel of judges will evaluate and score each entry based on the following criteria: innovative approach of the educator in helping emergent bilingual students (50%); impact of the educator in the classroom and community (25%); and the quality of expression and writing (25%).



Based on the strength of the essays:



One grand prize winner will win a $10,000 grant donation to their school

Two runners-up will win a $5,000 grant donation for their school

The grand prize winner, runners-up, and seven additional winners of the Emergent Bilingual Educators of the Year Contest will win a subscription site license to the Rosetta Stone® English for Education language learning program for their entire school for one semester, valued at $7,500.

Winners will be announced at a live-streamed award ceremony in October.



See complete award entry details at education.rosettastone.com/emergent-bilingual-educators-of-the-year.



About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people’s lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company’s innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world. Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone’s language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write, and speak more than 30 languages, including several endangered languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone’s literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs. For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com. “Rosetta Stone” is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.

