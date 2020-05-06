LogMeIn Announces New Edition of GoToMeeting For Healthcare to Help Support Shift to Telehealth During Coronavirus Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGM) today announced a new addition to its GoTo Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) portfolio with a new version of GoToMeeting designed with the needs of telehealth professionals in mind. GoToMeeting for Healthcare ​is an easy-to-use video conferencing platform ​that comes pre-configured with robust technical, organizational, and physical security measures so that telehealth professionals can safely and securely transmit patient data and continue to meet their own HIPAA compliance obligations .



GoToMeeting for Healthcare is ​designed to easily connect providers across a wide range of healthcare organizations such as hospitals, assisted living ​centers, ​urgent care and general medical facilities, ​behavioral health​ offices, social workers, ​dental practices, and more with their patients, faculty and staff during the stay-at-home mandate caused by COVID-19. GoToMeeting for Healthcare allows organizations to continue to provide valuable services remotely while protecting patient information and helping keep users safe by eliminating unnecessary in-person contact and travel.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic we know that it’s more important than ever to have access to healthcare workers ​so patients can get the medical attention they need in the safest way possible. As the ​Coronavirus pandemic pushes organizations to enact procedures to keep staff and patients safe, we’re here to help with the launch of our new GoToMeeting for Healthcare product,” said Mark Strassman, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Unified Communications and Collaboration at LogMeIn. “LogMeIn has long been a trusted provider in remote work technology, and we are committed to helping healthcare providers with a pre-configured solution that supports their HIPAA compliance needs and reduces unnecessary risk by offering safe and secure virtual face-to-face ​meetings anytime a patient needs to connect with their provider.”

Healthcare providers can host both ad-hoc and recurring virtual visits with HD webcams, high quality audio, screensharing, and more from a laptop or mobile device. GoToMeeting for Healthcare also gives meeting organizers the option to use security features such as meeting locks and password protection. For patients who may not regularly participate in video conferencing calls, they are able to join easily from their desktop without downloading an application. Additional features such as drawing tools, keyboard mouse controls, and HD faces align with accessibility standards to further provide an optimal clinician-patient online meeting experience. GoToMeeting for Healthcare can also be integrated with any Electronic Health Record (EHR) or Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system such as Epic and Athena.

To help with the disruption caused by COVID-19 LogMeIn is offering three months free of GoToMeeting for Healthcare. Customers will receive 15 months of use for the price of 12 months. GoToMeeting for Healthcare is available for $16 per month, per user for unlimited sessions and minutes

For more information please visit www.gotomeeting.com/meeting/healthcare .

About LogMeIn's Unified Communications and Collaboration Portfolio

A recognized market leader in Unified Communications and Collaboration and remote work, LogMeIn has the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of UCC solutions that create simpler, more intelligent ways for people to meet, connect, market, sell and train, from home, in the office or on-the-go. These include award-winning products under the GoTo portfolio brand, such as GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, Grasshopper and Jive, as well as the recently announced GoToConnect and GoToRoom solutions. LogMeIn’s combined UCC products support over 28 million users per month, with over 1.5 billion conferencing minutes a month contributing to over 8 million meetings per month, and nearly 20 billion voice minutes per year.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Media Contact

Jen Mathews

jennifer.mathews@logmein.com

617-279-2443







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.