Nightfood Launches SnackingFor2.com to Support Upcoming Pregnancy Marketing Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you ice cream company recommended as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association, today announced that the Company has launched a new website at SnackingFor2.com to support current and future awareness campaigns focusing on the pregnancy community.



In addition to being endorsed as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association, Nightfood has recently entered into initiatives with Ovia Health and Lamaze International to increase awareness within the American pregnancy demographic, which includes approximately three million women at any time.

“We’re days away from Nightfood being introduced to hundreds of thousands of pregnant women through our various initiatives,” remarked Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “Having a dedicated website will help ensure delivery of our complete pregnancy message to this large and dynamic demographic.”

As part of the pregnancy launch, Nightfood has expanded its team of health experts to include OB/GYN Dr. Jill Hechtman along with Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and health coach Joanna Foley, author of The Gestational Diabetes Cookbook and Meal Plan.

“Cravings, including ice cream cravings, are a real thing that expectant mothers have to navigate on a daily, and nightly, basis,” commented Foley. “I really believe in Nightfood’s mission, and how it fits with the modern prenatal experience.”

“For years doctors have been directing our pregnant patients to low-fat frozen yogurts instead of the ice cream they crave,” added Hechtman. “Nightfood has significantly less sugar and more protein, fiber, calcium, magnesium, and zinc. In my opinion, it tastes much better too!”

The new website contains an informational blog, profiles of the expanded Nightfood team of sleep, nutrition and pregnancy experts, and an offer for expectant moms to try 2 pints from their local supermarket through a cash-back rebate program.

“We're working to quickly build a base of happy expectant moms who can become advocates for Nightfood within the pregnancy universe,” Folkson continued. “This program also allows us to learn more about, and build relationships with, the specific consumers that are buying Nightfood. As an up and coming brand, we see tremendous ongoing value in establishing Nightfood as the preferred ice cream of pregnant women and growing families.”

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood ice cream has recently secured distribution in major divisions of the two largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), and Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), as well as Lowe’s Foods and other independent retailers.

Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Nightfood recently received the endorsement of the American Pregnancy Association as the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are approximately 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-highly reported pregnancy craving. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, fiber, and protein, less sugar and a lower glycemic profile than regular ice cream, Nightfood has been identified as a clearly better choice for expectant mothers.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior, and the majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is believed to be biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

