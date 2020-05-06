There were 755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,521 in the last 365 days.

ATA Creativity Global Schedules 2020 First Quarter Financial Results Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company", Nasdaq: AACG), an international education services provider focused on quality experiences that cultivate and enrich students’ creativity, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, after the close of the stock market on Thursday, May 14, 2020. The Company will discuss those results in a conference call at 9 p.m. ET that same day.

Participant Dial-in Numbers
U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (800) 230-3019  
International (Toll): +1 (617) 597-5413  
     
  Toll-Free  Local Access
China: (800) 990 1345 (400) 881 1630
Hong Kong: (800) 962844 3071 5030
     
Participant Passcode: 47143670#  
     

Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet. To access the live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.atai.net.cn/, or click the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/274/34650.

The Company will also have an accompanying slide presentation available in PDF format prior to the conference call at the investor relations section of ACG’s website. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call at the investor relations section of ACG’s website (http://www.atai.net.cn/).

Investors are welcomed to send any questions in advance of the conference call either through the webcast portal or via email to the Company.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international education services provider focused on quality experiences that cultivate and enrich students’ creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling and other educational services through its training center network in China and abroad. For more information, please visit ACG’s website at www.atai.net.cn.

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals:

At the Company 
ATA Creativity Global
Amy Tung, Chief Financial Officer
+86 10 6518 1133 x5518
amytung@atai.net.cn 		Investor Relations
The Equity Group Inc.
Carolyne Y. Sohn, Vice President
415-568-2255
csohn@equityny.com

Adam Prior, Senior Vice President
212-836-9606 
aprior@equityny.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.