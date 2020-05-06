Headsafe Announces FDA Clearance and U.S. Launch of its NUROCHEK™ Portable Brain Assessment System

FDA Cleared Technology Provides Portable and Rapid Assessment of Brain Function

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadsafeIP Pty Ltd, a privately held brain health technology company, today announced it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its NUROCHEK system for brain assessment and will immediately begin commercialization activities in the United States. The NUROCHEK system is intended for use in patients aged 14 years and older as indicator of brain function and is the world’s first portable Visual Evoked Potential (VEP) testing system for use at the point-of-care.



The NUROCHEK system is a portable brain assessment device that provides an objective measure of brain function that utilizes VEPs. In under 3 minutes, the NUROCHEK system captures and transmits VEP stimulated Electroencephalography (EEG) data to a smartphone application for processing and secure cloud storage.

“Today’s announcement represents a historic milestone for our company, and we are eager to begin execution of our market launch in the United States,” said Dr. Adrian Cohen, CEO and Founder of Headsafe. “In addition to our commercialization efforts in the U.S., we expect to accelerate our research activities to deepen the body of scientific evidence supporting the use of the NUROCHEK system in the management of specific neurological conditions.”

Visual evoked potentials are used as a neurological testing modality to assess optic function pathway from the eyes via the optic nerve to the visual cortex of the occipital lobe. VEP response abnormalities have been linked to a number of neurological diseases including multiple sclerosis, ocular hypertension, diabetes, and traumatic brain injury.

About Headsafe

HeadsafeIP Pty Ltd, based in Sydney, Australia, is a brain health technology company focused on delivering technologies to optimize the measurement and management of neurological disease. The company’s NUROCHEK portable brain assessment system is cleared for use in the United States and will become available in other regions subject to regulatory approvals. For more information, visit www.headsafe.com .

Media Contact: Claude Greer Vice President, Sales and Marketing HeadsafeIP Pty Ltd +1 314 502 9365 claude@headsafe.com Investor Contacts: Kay Trippner Chief Financial Officer Headsafe IP Pty Ltd +1 281 940 7004 kay@headsafe.com Bill Middleton President Corporate Capital Group +1 212 988 0394 billmidd@gmail.com



