aTyr Pharma to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Management to host conference call and webcast on May 12th at 5:00 pm EDT / 2:00 pm PDT

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways, today announced that it will report first quarter 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update after the market close on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.



Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Tuesday, May 12th @ 5:00 p.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. PDT

Domestic: 844-358-9116

International: 209-905-5951

Conference ID: 1375605

Webcast: http://investors.atyrpharma.com/events-and-webcasts

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com .

Contact: Joyce Allaire Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com



