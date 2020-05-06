There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,537 in the last 365 days.

aTyr Pharma to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Management to host conference call and webcast on May 12th at 5:00 pm EDT / 2:00 pm PDT

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways, today announced that it will report first quarter 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update after the market close on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:
Tuesday, May 12th @ 5:00 p.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. PDT
Domestic:  844-358-9116
International:  209-905-5951
Conference ID:  1375605
Webcast: http://investors.atyrpharma.com/events-and-webcasts

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:  
Joyce Allaire  
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC  
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com  
   

