FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Inovio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INO) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s stock between February 14, 2020 and March 9, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Inovio investors who suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/inovio/ , to discuss this action and their legal rights and options.

The shareholder class action lawsuit alleges that Inovio made a series of misleading statements to investors about the Company’s development of a purported vaccine for the novel coronavirus, which artificially inflated the value of the Company’s shares during the Class Period and resulted in significant investor losses.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased shares of Inovio’s stock during the Class Period may, no later than May 12, 2020 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com .

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.