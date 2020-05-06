Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms 7572 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 7572.
Case Data
|
PROVINCE
|
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases
|
Eastern Cape
|
838
|
Free State
|
128
|
Gauteng
|
1697
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|
1142
|
Limpopo
|
40
|
Mpumalanga
|
57
|
North West
|
35
|
Northern Cape
|
26
|
Western Cape
|
3609
|
Unknown
|
0
|
Total
|
7572
Testing Data
A total of 268 064 tests have been conducted to date with 10 523 tests done in the past 24 hours
|
Sector
|
Total tested
|
New tested
|
Private
|
133 314
|
50%
|
5 165
|
49%
|
Public
|
134 750
|
50%
|
5 358
|
51%
|
Grand Total
|
268 064
|
10 523
Reported COVID-19 Deaths
Regrettably, we report 10 more COVID-19 related deaths: 7 from Western Cape 1 from Eastern Cape, 1 from KZN and 1 from Gauteng. This brings the total deaths nationally to 148.
We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|
Province
|
Deaths
|
Eastern Cape
|
18
|
Free State
|
6
|
Gauteng
|
15
|
KwaZulu Natal
|
36
|
Limpopo
|
2
|
Mpumalanga
|
0
|
North West
|
0
|
Northern Cape
|
0
|
Western Cape
|
71
|
Total
|
148
World Hand Hygiene Day
We commemorate World Hand Hygiene Day in a year that has particularly shone the spotlight on hand hygiene.
As we know, one of the ways Coronavirus is transferred is by hands which have come into contact with contaminated surfaces, objects or areas of the body.
To echo the sentiments of our Honourable President Cyril Ramaphosa, who addressed us from KwaZulu Natal, the COVID-19 outbreak is giving us an opportunity, as humanity, to review our way of life and take forward all the important lessons we are learning into a new future.
Washing hands saves lives. Remember to wash your hands thoroughly and regularly, for at least 20 seconds, with soap and water or hand sanitizer.
Issued by: Department of HealthDistributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.