Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms 7572 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 7572.

Case Data

PROVINCE COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Eastern Cape 838 Free State 128 Gauteng 1697 KwaZulu-Natal 1142 Limpopo 40 Mpumalanga 57 North West 35 Northern Cape 26 Western Cape 3609 Unknown 0 Total 7572

Testing Data

A total of 268 064 tests have been conducted to date with 10 523 tests done in the past 24 hours

Sector Total tested New tested Private 133 314 50% 5 165 49% Public 134 750 50% 5 358 51% Grand Total 268 064 10 523

Reported COVID-19 Deaths

Regrettably, we report 10 more COVID-19 related deaths: 7 from Western Cape 1 from Eastern Cape, 1 from KZN and 1 from Gauteng. This brings the total deaths nationally to 148.

We wish to express our condolences to the families of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Eastern Cape 18 Free State 6 Gauteng 15 KwaZulu Natal 36 Limpopo 2 Mpumalanga 0 North West 0 Northern Cape 0 Western Cape 71 Total 148

World Hand Hygiene Day

We commemorate World Hand Hygiene Day in a year that has particularly shone the spotlight on hand hygiene.

As we know, one of the ways Coronavirus is transferred is by hands which have come into contact with contaminated surfaces, objects or areas of the body.

To echo the sentiments of our Honourable President Cyril Ramaphosa, who addressed us from KwaZulu Natal, the COVID-19 outbreak is giving us an opportunity, as humanity, to review our way of life and take forward all the important lessons we are learning into a new future.

Washing hands saves lives. Remember to wash your hands thoroughly and regularly, for at least 20 seconds, with soap and water or hand sanitizer.

Issued by: Department of Health



