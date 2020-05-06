Coronavirus - Nigeria: 2950 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

148 new cases of #COVID19:

43 - Lagos 32 - Kano 14 - Zamfara 10 - FCT 9 - Katsina 7 - Taraba 6 - Borno 6 - Ogun 5 - Oyo 3 - Edo 3 - Kaduna 3 - Bauchi 2 - Adamawa 2 - Gombe 1 - Plateau 1 - Sokoto 1 - Kebbi

2950 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria Discharged: 481 Deaths: 98



