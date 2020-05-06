Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the Bank of America Global Research Health Care Conference 2020

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, David M. Epstein, Ph.D., will present an update about the Company’s business at the Bank of America Global Research Health Care Conference 2020. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 4:20 PM ET.



Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Black Diamond targets undrugged mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, protein structure and function, and medicinal chemistry. The Company’s proprietary technology platform, Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology, or MAP, platform, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing data to identify oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types, group these mutations into families, and develop a single small molecule therapy in a tumor-agnostic manner that targets a specific family of mutations. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D., and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D., and, beginning in 2017, together with Versant Ventures, began building the MAP platform and chemistry discovery engine. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

Contacts:

For Investors:

Natalie Wildenradt

investors@bdtherapeutics.com

For Media:

Kathy Vincent

(310) 403-8951

media@bdtherapeutics.com



