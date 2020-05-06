Repligen Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Updates Full Year 2020 Financial Guidance

Reports record quarterly revenue of $76.1 million



Overall revenue grew 25% year-over-year, with organic growth of 16%

Strong order load through first four months

WALTHAM, Mass., May 06, 2020 -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Provided in this press release are financial highlights for the quarter, updates to our financial guidance for the year 2020 and access information for today's webcast and conference call.

Tony J. Hunt, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “I’m really pleased with our flexibility and performance during the first quarter, while adapting to the challenging economic environment. We exceeded our financial goals, reporting record quarterly revenue and organic growth of 16% backed by strong order demand. The story of the quarter was the continued momentum at gene therapy accounts and strength in our chromatography and filtration franchises, with our proteins business performing above expectations.”

Mr. Hunt added, “The majority of our focus in Q1 and here again in Q2 is on employee health and safety while working together to keep our factories and supply chain fully open and operational during the COVID-19 pandemic. The dedication of our employees has been remarkable, and I especially want to thank those in our manufacturing and customer-facing organizations who have helped deliver on our commitments. While there are clearly uncertainties as to how the year plays out, we remain optimistic about 2020 as we execute on our strategy of bringing new products to market, further developing the gene therapy space and continuing to pace our investments as we expand our manufacturing capacity.”

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter 2020

Revenue increased by 25% year-over-year as reported and 16% organically, to $76.1 million

GAAP gross margin increased to 58.0%, a year-over-year increase of 220 bps

Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) increased to 58.5%, a year-over-year increase of 250 bps

GAAP fully diluted EPS increased to $0.18 compared to $0.17 for the first quarter of 2019

Adjusted fully diluted EPS (non-GAAP) increased to $0.32 compared to $0.26 for the first quarter of 2019

Financial Details for the First Quarter 2020

REVENUE

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 increased to $76.1 million compared to $60.6 million for the first quarter of 2019, a year-over-year gain of 25% as reported and 26% at constant currency, with organic growth of 16%.

GROSS PROFIT and GROSS MARGIN



Gross profit (GAAP) for the first quarter of 2020 was $44.1 million, a year-over-year increase of $10.3 million and representing 58.0% gross margin.

Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2020 was $44.5 million, a year-over-year increase of $10.6 million and representing 58.5% gross margin.

OPERATING INCOME

Operating income (GAAP) for the first quarter of 2020 was $11.9 million compared to $11.2 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2020 was $18.3 million, an increase of 18% compared to $15.6 million for the first quarter of 2019.

NET INCOME

Net income (GAAP) for the first quarter of 2020 was $9.8 million, an increase of 22% compared to $8.1 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2020 was $16.8 million, an increase of 37% compared to $12.2 million for the first quarter of 2019.

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Earnings per share (GAAP) for the first quarter of 2020 were $0.18 on a fully diluted basis, compared to $0.17 for the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2020 were $0.32 on a fully diluted basis, compared to $0.26 for the 2019 period.

EBITDA

EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the first quarter of 2020 was $18.7 million compared to $15.7 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 was $21.2 million, an increase of 21% compared to $17.5 million for the first quarter of 2019.

CASH

Our cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2020 were $529.5 million, an increase of $1.1 million from $528.4 million at December 31, 2019.

All reconciliations of GAAP to adjusted (non-GAAP) figures above, as well as EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA, are detailed in the reconciliation tables included later in this press release.

Financial Guidance for 2020

Our financial guidance for the fiscal year 2020 is based on expectations for our existing business and includes the financial impact of our acquisition of C Technologies (which closed on May 31, 2019). The guidance below excludes the impact of potential additional acquisitions and future fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

FISCAL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE:

We are maintaining our previous guidance for revenue in the range of $309-$319 million, reflecting overall revenue growth of 14%-18% and organic growth of 10%-14%.



Gross margin is expected to be 56%-57% on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, an increase from our previous guidance of 55%-56%.



Income from operations is expected to be in the range of $52-$56 million on a GAAP basis, an increase from our previous guidance of $50-$54 million. Adjusted (non-GAAP) income from operations is expected to be in the range of $72-$76 million, an increase from our previous guidance of $70-$74 million.



Net income is expected to be in the range of $34.5-$37.5 million on a GAAP basis, an increase from our previous guidance of $33.5-$36.5 million. Adjusted (non-GAAP) net income is expected to be in the range of $58-$61 million, an increase from our previous guidance of $57-$60 million. Our current guidance reflects a tax rate of 20% on adjusted pre-tax income, an improvement from our previous guidance of 23%.

Fully diluted GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.65-$0.70, an increase from our previous guidance of $0.63-$0.68. Adjusted (non-GAAP) fully diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.09-$1.14, an increase from our previous guidance of $1.07-$1.12.

Our non-GAAP guidance for the fiscal year 2020 excludes the following items:

$4.7 million estimated acquisition and integration expenses; $0.5 million in cost of product revenue, $0.5 million in R&D and $3.7 million in SG&A.

$15.3 million estimated intangible amortization expense; $0.3 million in cost of product revenue and $15.0 million in G&A.

$11.0 million of non-cash interest expense (Other income (expense)) related to our convertible debt notes.

Our non-GAAP guidance for the fiscal year 2020 includes:

An income tax expense of $7.4 million, representing the tax impact of the acquisition and integration of C Technologies, intangible amortization, and non-cash interest expenses.

All reconciliations of GAAP to adjusted (non-GAAP) guidance are detailed in the tables included later in this press release.

Conference Call

Repligen will host a conference call and webcast today, May 6, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. EDT, to discuss first quarter 2020 financial results and corporate developments. The conference call will be accessible by dialing toll-free (844) 701-1063 for domestic callers or (412) 317-5487 for international callers. No passcode is required for the live call. In addition, a webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. Both the conference call and webcast will be archived for a period of time following the live event. The replay dial-in numbers are (877) 344-7529 from the U.S., (855) 669-9658 from Canada and (412) 317-0088 for international callers. Replay listeners must provide the passcode 10141587.

Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance

To supplement our financial statements, which are presented on the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance are included in this release: revenue growth rate at constant currency, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, adjusted income from operations and adjusted operating margin, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, adjusted earnings per diluted share (EPS), adjusted cost of sales, adjusted research & development expense, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted income tax expense and adjusted income tax rate. The Company provides organic revenue growth rates in constant currency to exclude the impact of both foreign currency translation, and the impact of acquisition revenue for current year periods that have no prior year comparable, in order to facilitate a comparison of its current revenue performance to its past revenue performance. The Company provides revenue growth rates in constant currency in order to facilitate a comparison of its current revenue performance to its past revenue performance. To calculate revenue growth rates in constant currency, the Company converts actual net sales from local currency to U.S. dollars using constant foreign currency exchange rates in the current and prior period.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial results and/or non-GAAP guidance exclude the impact of: acquisition and integration costs related to the Company’s acquisitions of TangenX Technology Corporation, Spectrum Lifesciences, LLC (formerly known as Spectrum, Inc.), and C Technologies Inc.; inventory step-up charges; intangible amortization costs; non-cash interest expense; the impact on tax of intangible amortization and acquisition and integration costs; and, in the case of EBITDA, cash interest expense related to the Company’s convertible debt. These costs are excluded because management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, nor do the resulting charges recorded accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are recorded.

A reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted non-GAAP financial measures is included as an attachment to this press release. When analyzing the Company’s operating performance and guidance investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as substitutable for the comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are inspiring advances in bioprocessing for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, MA (USA), and we have additional administrative and manufacturing operations in Marlborough, MA; Bridgewater, NJ; Rancho Dominguez, CA; Lund, Sweden; Breda, The Netherlands and Ravensburg, Germany.

The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements, including, without limitation, express or implied statements or guidance regarding current or future financial performance and position, including cash and investment position, demand in the markets in which we operate, the expected performance of our business, the expected performance of the C Technologies business, the expected performance and success of our strategic partnerships, management’s strategy, plans and objectives for future operations or acquisitions, product development and sales, selling, general and administrative expenditures, intellectual property, development and manufacturing plans, availability of materials and product and adequacy of capital resources, the projected impact of, and response to, the COVID-19 pandemic, and financing plans constitute forward-looking statements identified by words like “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation, risks associated with the following: the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business or financial results; our ability to successfully grow our bioprocessing business, including as a result of acquisition, commercialization or partnership opportunities; our ability to successfully integrate any acquisitions, our ability to develop and commercialize products and the market acceptance of our products; our ability to integrate the C Technologies business successfully into our business and achieve the expected benefits of the acquisition; reduced demand for our products that adversely impacts our future revenues, cash flows, results of operations and financial condition; our ability to compete with larger, better financed bioprocessing, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; our compliance with all U.S. Food and Drug Administration and EMEA regulations; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including mitigation efforts and economic effects, on our business operations; our volatile stock price; and other risks detailed in Repligen’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the other reports that Repligen periodically files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those Repligen contemplated by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views and Repligen does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof except as required by law.

Repligen Contact:

Sondra S. Newman

Global Head of Investor Relations

(781) 419-1881

investors@repligen.com

REPLIGEN CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue: Product revenue $ 76,060 $ 60,612 Royalty and other revenue 30 22 Total revenue 76,090 60,634 Costs and expenses: Cost of product revenue 31,982 26,845 Research and development 4,702 3,620 Selling, general and administrative 27,500 18,998 64,184 49,463 Income from operations 11,906 11,171 Investment income 1,364 713 Interest expense (2,976 ) (1,726 ) Other income, net 382 358 Income before income taxes 10,676 10,516 Income tax provision 861 2,463 Net income $ 9,815 $ 8,053 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.17 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 52,138,673 43,967,824 Diluted 53,108,847 46,279,017 Balance Sheet Data: March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 529,525 $ 528,392 Working capital 609,525 593,515 Total assets 1,406,481 1,400,113 Long-term obligations 294,870 292,032 Accumulated earnings 15,658 5,843 Stockholders' equity 1,069,758 1,059,768





REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 11,906 $ 11,171 ADJUSTMENTS TO INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS: Acquisition and integration costs 2,553 1,799 Intangible amortization 3,878 2,611 ADJUSTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 18,337 $ 15,581 REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) NET INCOME (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 GAAP NET INCOME $ 9,815 $ 8,053 ADJUSTMENTS TO NET INCOME: Acquisition and integration costs 2,553 1,799 Intangible amortization 3,878 2,611 Non-cash interest expense 2,691 1,107 Tax effect of intangible amortization and acquisition costs (1) (2,177 ) (1,351 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 16,760 $ 12,219 (1) Effective as of the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company changed its methodology for calculating its non-GAAP financial measures to reflect certain tax effects related to acquisition and integration costs, intangible amortization and non-cash interest expense. Accordingly, the non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended March 31, 2019 have been updated to be consistent with the methodology used to calculate such measures for the current period. REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) NET INCOME PER SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.18 $ 0.17 ADJUSTMENTS TO NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED: Acquisition and integration costs 0.05 0.04 Intangible amortization 0.07 0.06 Non-cash interest expense 0.05 0.02 Tax effect of intangible amortization and acquisition costs (0.04 ) (0.03 ) ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED 0.32 $ 0.26 Totals may not add due to rounding. REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 GAAP NET INCOME $ 9,815 $ 8,053 ADJUSTMENTS: Investment Income (1,364 ) (713 ) Interest Expense 2,976 1,726 Tax Provision 861 2,463 Depreciation 2,485 1,575 Amortization(1) 3,905 2,638 EBITDA 18,678 15,742 OTHER ADJUSTMENTS: Acquisition and integration costs 2,553 1,799 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 21,231 $ 17,541 (1) Includes amortization of milestone payments in accordance with GAAP of $27 for each period presented. REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP COST OF SALES TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) COST OF SALES (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 GAAP COST OF SALES $ 31,982 $ 26,845 ADJUSTMENT TO COST OF SALES: Acquisition and integration costs (280 ) (18 ) Intangible amortization (127 ) (134 ) ADJUSTED COST OF SALES $ 31,575 $ 26,693 REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP R&D EXPENSE TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) R&D EXPENSE (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 GAAP R&D $ 4,702 $ 3,620 ADJUSTMENT TO R&D: Acquisition and integration costs (282 ) (27 ) ADJUSTED R&D $ 4,420 $ 3,593 REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP SG&A EXPENSE TO NON-GAAP (ADJUSTED) SG&A EXPENSE (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 GAAP SG&A EXPENSE $ 27,500 $ 18,998 ADJUSTMENTS TO SG&A EXPENSE: Acquisition and integration costs (1,990 ) (1,753 ) Intangible amortization (3,751 ) (2,474 ) ADJUSTED SG&A EXPENSE $ 21,759 $ 14,771





REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED (NON-GAAP NET INCOME GUIDANCE) (in thousands) Twelve months ending December 31, 2020 Low End High End GUIDANCE ON NET INCOME $ 34,500 $ 37,500 ADJUSTMENTS TO GUIDANCE ON NET INCOME: Acquisition and integration costs 4,659 4,659 Anticipated pre-tax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 15,251 15,251 Non-cash interest expense 10,960 10,960 Tax effect of intangible amortization and integration (7,360 ) (7,360 ) Guidance rounding adjustment (10 ) (10 ) GUIDANCE ON ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 58,000 $ 61,000 REPLIGEN CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME PER SHARE GUIDANCE Twelve months ending December 31, 2020 Low End High End GUIDANCE ON NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.65 $ 0.70 ADJUSTMENTS TO GUIDANCE ON NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED: Acquisition and integration costs $ 0.09 $ 0.09 Anticipated pre-tax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets $ 0.29 $ 0.29 Non-cash interest expense $ 0.21 $ 0.21 Tax effect of intangible amortization and integration ($ 0.14 ) ($ 0.14 ) Guidance rounding adjustment ($ 0.00 ) ($ 0.00 ) GUIDANCE ON ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 1.09 $ 1.14



