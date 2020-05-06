Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2020 and Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- MONACO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers" or the "Company") today reported its results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s common stock.



Results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company had a net income of $46.6 million, or $0.85 basic and $0.82 diluted earnings per share. There were no Non-IFRS adjustments to the net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company had net income of $14.5 million, or $0.30 basic and diluted earnings per share. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company’s adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $14.8 million, or $0.31 basic and $0.30 diluted income per share, which excludes from net income a $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees.

Declaration of Dividend

On May 5, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or about June 15, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of June 1, 2020 (the record date). As of May 5, 2020, there were 58,672,080 common shares of the Company outstanding.

Summary of First Quarter and Other Recent Significant Events

Below is a summary of the average daily Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") revenue (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) and duration of contracted pool voyages and time charters for the Company's vessels thus far in the second quarter of 2020 as of the date hereof (See footnotes to "Other operating data" table below for the definition of daily TCE revenue):

Total

Pool Average daily

TCE revenue % of Days

LR2 $53,000 63% LR1 $41,000 60% MR $25,000 56% Handymax $20,000 60%

Below is a summary of the average daily TCE revenue earned on the Company's vessels in each of the pools during the first quarter of 2020:

Pool Average daily TCE

revenue LR2 $26,818 LR1 $20,296 MR $20,951 Handymax $22,564

The Company recently received commitments for a new credit facility for up to $225.0 million in aggregate, the proceeds of which are expected to be used to refinance the existing indebtedness on nine of the Company's vessels, including the four LR2s which are currently financed under our ABN AMRO Credit Facility, which is scheduled to mature during the third quarter of 2020. The closing of this credit facility is subject to customary conditions precedent, including the execution of definitive documentation.





The Company recently executed an agreement to upsize its $179.2 million credit facility with ING Bank N.V. to $251.4 million. The proceeds of this upsized facility are expected to be used to refinance the existing debt on five vessels, which are currently financed under the KEXIM Credit Facility.





Based upon the commitments received to date, which include the above two credit facilities and certain financing transactions that have been previously announced, the Company expects to raise approximately $109 million of aggregate additional liquidity (after the repayment of existing debt) once all of the agreements are closed and drawn. These drawdowns are expected to occur at varying points in the future as several of these financings are tied to scrubber installations on the Company’s vessels.





In January 2020, the Company took delivery of two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers (STI Miracle and STI Maestro), and in March 2020, the Company took delivery of an additional scrubber-fitted MR product tanker (STI Mighty) each under eight-year bareboat leases. The leasehold interests in these vessels were acquired as part of the Company's transaction with Trafigura Maritime Logistics Pte. Ltd. (the "Trafigura Transaction") that was announced in September 2019. The bareboat leases have similar terms and conditions as the original leased vessels in the Trafigura Transaction.





In April 2020, the Company reached an agreement with its counterparty to postpone the purchase and installation of scrubbers on 19 of its vessels. The installation of these scrubbers is now expected to begin not earlier than 2021.

Diluted Weighted Number of Shares

Diluted earnings per share is determined using the if-converted method. Under this method, the Company assumes that its Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018, were converted into common shares at the beginning of each period and the interest and non-cash amortization expense associated with these notes of $1.5 million and $2.3 million, respectively, during the three months ended March 31, 2020 were not incurred. Conversion is not assumed if the results of this calculation are anti-dilutive.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company's basic weighted average number of shares was 54,667,211. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company's diluted weighted average number of shares was 56,445,893 (which includes the potentially dilutive impact of unvested shares restricted stock and excludes the impact of the Convertible Notes due 2022), and 61,692,830, under the if-converted method. Given the Company's results for the first quarter of 2020, earnings per diluted share were calculated under the if-converted method, as the result of this calculation was dilutive.

$225.0 Million Credit Facility

The Company recently received commitments for a loan facility of up to $225.0 million with a group of European financial institutions. This loan facility is expected to consist of a $150.0 million term loan facility and $75.0 million revolving credit facility. The proceeds of this new facility are expected to be used to refinance the existing debt on nine vessels, including four vessels that are currently financed under the existing ABN AMRO Credit Facility which is scheduled to mature in the third quarter of 2020.

The borrowing amount of the facility is the lower of $225.0 million in aggregate and 55% of the fair market value of the vessels. The loan has a final maturity of five years from the closing date of the loan, is expected to bear interest at LIBOR plus a margin, and is expected to be repaid in equal quarterly installments of approximately $5.3 million per quarter, in aggregate, with a balloon payment due at maturity. This loan is expected to close before June 30, 2020. The remaining terms and conditions, including financial covenants, are expected to be similar to the Company's existing credit facilities. The closing of this credit facility is subject to customary conditions precedent, including the execution of definitive documentation.

ING Credit Facility Upsize

In May 2020, the Company executed an agreement to upsize its $179.2 million credit facility with ING Bank N.V. to $251.4 million. The upsized portion of the loan facility consists of a $40.6 million term loan facility and $31.5 million revolving credit facility. The proceeds of this upsized facility are expected to be used to refinance the existing debt on five vessels, which are currently financed under the KEXIM Credit Facility.

The borrowing amount of the upsized loan is the lower of $72.1 million in aggregate and 50% of the fair market value of the vessels. The upsized loan has a final maturity of five years from the initial drawdown date and bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin. The upsized portion of the loan is scheduled to be repaid in equal quarterly installments of approximately $2.1 million per quarter, in aggregate, for the first twelve installments and approximately $2.0 million per quarter, in aggregate, thereafter, with a balloon payment due at maturity. The remaining terms and conditions, including financial covenants, are similar to the Company's existing credit facilities.

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the beginning of the calendar year 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 that originated in China and that has spread to most developed nations of the world has resulted in the implementation of numerous actions taken by governments and governmental agencies in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus. These measures have resulted in a significant reduction in global economic activity and extreme volatility in the global financial markets. The reduction of economic activity has significantly reduced the global demand for oil and refined petroleum products. While recent actions taken by Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members to increase the production of oil in the near term has resulted in increased tankers rates in March and April of this year, the continued impact of these production increases is uncertain. We expect that the impact of the COVID-19 virus and the uncertainty in the supply of oil will continue to cause volatility in the commodity markets. The scale and duration of the impact of these factors remain unknowable but could have a material impact on our earnings, cash flow and financial condition for 2020. An estimate of the impact on the Company’s results of operations and financial condition cannot be made at this time.

$250 Million Securities Repurchase Program

In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Senior Unsecured Notes due 2020 (NYSE: SBNA), which were issued in May 2014, and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018.

No securities were repurchased under this program during the first quarter of 2020 and through the date of this press release.

As of the date hereof, the Company has repurchased a total of $128.4 million of its securities under the Securities Repurchase Program and has the authority to purchase up to an additional $121.6 million of its securities. The Company may repurchase its securities in the open market, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company, but is not obligated under the terms of the Securities Repurchase Program to repurchase any of its securities.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a conference call on May 6, 2020 at 9:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time and 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time. The dial-in information is as follows:

US Dial-In Number: 1 (855) 861-2416

International Dial-In Number: +1 (703) 736-7422

Conference ID: Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time. The information provided on the teleconference is only accurate at the time of the conference call, and the Company will take no responsibility for providing updated information.

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the internet, through the Scorpio Tankers Inc. website www.scorpiotankers.com . Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ato2kzkb

Current Liquidity

As of May 5, 2020, the Company had $204.2 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.

Drydock, Scrubber and Ballast Water Treatment Update

Set forth below is a table summarizing the drydock, scrubber and ballast water treatment system activity that occurred during the first quarter of 2020 and that is in progress as of April 1, 2020:

Number of

Vessels Drydock Ballast Water

Treatment

Systems Scrubbers Aggregate Costs

($ in millions) (1) Aggregate Offhire

Days in Q1 2020 Completed in the first quarter of 2020 LR2 6 5 5 6 $31.3 219 LR1 1 — — 1 2.8 73 MR 6 6 5 6 27.3 321 Handymax 1 1 1 — 3.2 11 14 12 11 13 $64.6 624 In progress as of April 1, 2020 LR2 6 5 2 6 $24.2 222 LR1 2 — — 2 5.0 108 MR 5 3 3 5 19.1 255 Handymax — — — — — — 13 8 5 13 $48.3 585

(1) Aggregate costs for vessels completed in the quarter represent the total costs incurred, some of which may have been incurred in prior periods. Aggregate costs for vessels in progress as of April 1, 2020 represent the total costs incurred through that date, some of which may have been incurred in prior periods.

Set forth below are the estimated expected payments to be made for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations through 2020 (which also include actual payments made during the second quarter of 2020 through May 5, 2020):

In millions of U.S. dollars As of May 5, 2020 (1) Q2 2020 - payments made through May 5, 2020 $ 5.1 Q2 2020 - remaining payments 52.4 Q3 2020 23.7 Q4 2020 6.6 FY 2021 39.9 FY 2022 47.8

(1) Includes estimated cash payments for drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations and scrubber installations. These amounts include installment payments that are due in advance of the scheduled service and may be scheduled to occur in quarters prior to the actual installation. In addition to these installment payments, these amounts also include estimates of the installation costs of such systems. The timing of the payments set forth are estimates only and may vary as the timing of the related drydocks and installations finalize.

Set forth below are the estimated expected number of ships and estimated expected off-hire days for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations (2):

Q2 2020 Ships Scheduled for (3): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water

Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (4) LR2 5 2 6 412 LR1 — — — 6 MR 5 5 10 445 Handymax — — — — Total Q2 2020 10 7 16 863 Q3 2020 Ships Scheduled for (3): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water

Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (4) LR2 3 — 6 254 LR1 — — 1 40 MR — — — 88 Handymax — — — — Total Q3 2020 3 — 7 382 Q4 2020 Ships Scheduled for (3): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water

Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (4) LR2 — — — — LR1 1 — — 20 MR — — — — Handymax — — — — Total Q4 2020 1 — — 20 FY 2021 Ships Scheduled for (3): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water

Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (4) LR2 12 — 1 280 LR1 11 — — 220 MR — — 8 293 Handymax — — — — Total FY 2021 23 — 9 793 FY 2022 Ships Scheduled for (3): Off-hire Drydock Ballast Water

Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days (4) LR2 5 — — 100 LR1 — — 5 200 MR 11 5 5 402 Handymax — — — — Total FY 2022 16 5 10 702

(2) The number of vessels in these tables reflect a certain amount of overlap where certain vessels are expected to be drydocked and have ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers installed simultaneously. Additionally, the timing set forth may vary as drydock, ballast water treatment system installation and scrubber installation times are finalized.

(3) Represents the number of vessels scheduled to commence drydock, ballast water treatment system, and/or scrubber installations during the period. Does not include vessels that commenced work in prior periods but will be completed in the current period.

(4) Represents total estimated expected offhire days during the period, including vessels that commenced work during the period or that commenced work in previous periods which are scheduled for completion in the current period.





Debt

Set forth below is a summary of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of the dates presented:

In thousands of U.S. dollars Outstanding

Principal as of

December 31,

2019

Drawdowns and

(repayments),

net Outstanding

Principal as of

March 31,

2020

Drawdowns and

(repayments),

net Outstanding

Principal as of

May 5,

2020

1 KEXIM Credit Facility $ 199,013 $ (58,822 ) $ 140,191 $ — $ 140,191 2 ABN AMRO Credit Facility 91,952 (2,136 ) 89,816 (1,065 ) 88,751 3 ING Credit Facility 131,440 (3,186 ) 128,254 (1,071 ) 127,183 4 $35.7 Million Term Loan Facility 31,618 (805 ) 30,813 2,318 33,131 5 2017 Credit Facility 131,501 (3,318 ) 128,183 — 128,183 6 Credit Agricole Credit Facility 90,727 (2,141 ) 88,586 — 88,586 7 ABN AMRO/K-Sure Credit Facility 45,678 (962 ) 44,716 — 44,716 8 Citi/K-Sure Credit Facility 95,234 (2,105 ) 93,129 — 93,129 9 ABN AMRO/SEB Credit Facility 103,325 (2,875 ) 100,450 — 100,450 10 Hamburg Commercial Bank Credit Facility (1) 42,150 (795 ) 41,355 1,429 42,784 11 Prudential Credit Facility 55,463 (925 ) 54,538 (924 ) 53,614 12 2019 DNB/GIEK Credit Facility — 31,850 31,850 — 31,850 13 BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility — 42,096 42,096 — 42,096 14 Ocean Yield Lease Financing 149,531 (2,716 ) 146,815 (888 ) 145,927 15 CMBFL Lease Financing 57,063 (1,227 ) 55,836 — 55,836 16 BCFL Lease Financing (LR2s) 93,148 (2,025 ) 91,123 (683 ) 90,440 17 CSSC Lease Financing 229,218 (4,329 ) 224,889 (1,442 ) 223,447 18 BCFL Lease Financing (MRs) 87,810 (2,846 ) 84,964 (988 ) 83,976 19 2018 CMB Lease Financing 126,427 (2,527 ) 123,900 (836 ) 123,064 20 $116.0 Million Lease Financing 106,041 (1,719 ) 104,322 (604 ) 103,718 21 AVIC International Lease Financing 127,311 (2,950 ) 124,361 — 124,361 22 China Huarong Shipping Lease Financing 123,750 (3,375 ) 120,375 — 120,375 23 $157.5 Million Lease Financing 137,942 (3,535 ) 134,407 — 134,407 24 COSCO Lease Financing 76,450 (1,925 ) 74,525 — 74,525 25 IFRS 16 - Leases - 3 MRs 44,192 (1,762 ) 42,430 (610 ) 41,820 26 IFRS 16 - Leases - 7 Handymax 12,779 (2,708 ) 10,071 (1,276 ) 8,795 27 IFRS 16 - Leases - acquired from Trafigura (2) 513,004 88,443 601,447 (5,102 ) 596,345 28 CSSC Scrubber Financing 10,976 (1,372 ) 9,604 (457 ) 9,147 29 2020 Senior Unsecured Notes 53,750 — 53,750 — 53,750 30 Convertible Notes due 2022 203,500 — 203,500 — 203,500 $ 3,170,993 $ 49,303 $ 3,220,296 $ (12,199 ) $ 3,208,097

(1) In April 2020, the Company drew down $1.4 million to partially finance the purchase and installation of the scrubber on the STI Veneto.

(2) In January 2020, the Company took delivery of two scrubber-fitted MR product tankers (STI Miracle and STI Maestro) and in March 2020, the Company took delivery of an additional scrubber-fitted MR product tanker (STI Mighty), each under eight-year bareboat leases. The leasehold interests in these vessels were acquired as part of the Trafigura Transaction and a $103.6 million lease liability was recorded at the commencement date of these leases, which are being accounted for as lease liabilities under IFRS 16.

Set forth below are the estimated expected future principal repayments on the Company's outstanding indebtedness as of March 31, 2020, which includes principal amounts due under secured credit facilities, the Senior Unsecured Notes due 2020, Convertible Notes due 2022, lease financing arrangements, and lease liabilities under IFRS 16 (which also include actual payments made during the second quarter of 2020 through May 5, 2020):

In millions of U.S. dollars As of May 5, 2020 (1)

Pro-forma for new

financing arrangements (2)

Q2 2020 - principal payments made through May 5, 2020 $ 16.8 $ 16.8 Q2 2020 - remaining principal payments (3) 111.0 111.0 Q3 2020 164.8 70.5 Q4 2020 67.1 74.3 Q1 2021 232.5 106.6 Q2 2021 100.3 109.7 Q3 2021 67.5 72.2 Q4 2021 69.7 79.0 2022 and thereafter 2,395.2 2,634.9 $ 3,224.9 $ 3,275.0

(1) Amounts represent the estimated principal payments due on the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of May 5, 2020 which do not incorporate the impact of the Company’s new financing initiatives which have not closed as of that date.

(2) Amounts represent the estimated principal payments due on the Company’s outstanding indebtedness after incorporating the impact of the expected refinancing of upcoming maturities with the Company’s new loan agreements which have been agreed to, but all not yet closed, as of May 5, 2020. These figures do not reflect the impact of upsized scrubber financing agreements and are subject to change based on the timing of the respective closings and drawdowns.

(3) Repayments include $53.8 million due upon the maturity of the Company's Senior Unsecured Notes due 2020.





Explanation of Variances on the First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results Compared to the First Quarter of 2019

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the Company recorded a net income of $46.6 million compared to net income of $14.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The following were the significant changes between the two periods:



TCE revenue, a Non-IFRS measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges). TCE revenue is included herein because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyages, time charters, and pool charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management. The following table sets forth TCE revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:

For the three months ended March 31, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2020 2019 Vessel revenue $ 254,167 $ 195,830 Voyage expenses (4,220 ) (295 ) TCE revenue $ 249,947 $ 195,535

TCE revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased by $54.4 million to $249.9 million, from $195.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase was the result of quarter over quarter improvements in TCE revenue per day across all of the Company's operating segments. Overall average TCE revenue per day increased to $22,644 per day during the three months ended March 31, 2020, from $18,570 per day during the three months ended March 31, 2019. The first quarter of 2020 reflected improvements in TCE revenue per day, both sequentially, and as compared to the first quarter of 2019. The strength in the first quarter of 2020 can be characterized in two components:



-- Supply and demand dynamics shifted favorably during the fourth quarter of 2019 and early in the first quarter of 2020, driven by the January 1, 2020 implementation date of the International Maritime Organization’s ("IMO") low sulfur emissions standards. The implementation of these standards impacted the trade flows of both crude and refined petroleum products which, combined with favorable supply and demand dynamics, resulted in improvements in daily spot market TCE rates.



-- Towards the end of the first quarter, travel restrictions and other preventive measure to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a precipitous decline in oil demand. Lack of corresponding production and refinery cuts resulted in a supply glut of oil and refined petroleum products, which was exacerbated by extreme oil price volatility from the Russia-Saudi Arabia oil price war. The oversupply of petroleum products and contango in oil prices has led to record floating storage and arbitrage opportunities of both crude and refined petroleum products. These market conditions, which began in March 2020 and are continuing through the date of this press release, have had a disruptive impact on the supply and demand balance of product tankers, resulting in significant and prolonged spikes in spot TCE rates as vessel availability continues to tighten.



The increase in TCE revenue in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2019 was also affected by an increase in the number of the Company's vessels to an average of 135.8 operating vessels during the three months ended March 31, 2020 from an average of 119.3 operating vessels during the three months ended March 31, 2019, which was primarily the result of the Trafigura Transaction, whereby in September 2019 the Company acquired the leasehold interests in 19 vessels (11 MRs, four LR2s, and four MRs then under construction). Three of the MRs under construction were delivered in the first quarter of 2020.





-- Supply and demand dynamics shifted favorably during the fourth quarter of 2019 and early in the first quarter of 2020, driven by the January 1, 2020 implementation date of the International Maritime Organization’s ("IMO") low sulfur emissions standards. The implementation of these standards impacted the trade flows of both crude and refined petroleum products which, combined with favorable supply and demand dynamics, resulted in improvements in daily spot market TCE rates. -- Towards the end of the first quarter, travel restrictions and other preventive measure to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a precipitous decline in oil demand. Lack of corresponding production and refinery cuts resulted in a supply glut of oil and refined petroleum products, which was exacerbated by extreme oil price volatility from the Russia-Saudi Arabia oil price war. The oversupply of petroleum products and contango in oil prices has led to record floating storage and arbitrage opportunities of both crude and refined petroleum products. These market conditions, which began in March 2020 and are continuing through the date of this press release, have had a disruptive impact on the supply and demand balance of product tankers, resulting in significant and prolonged spikes in spot TCE rates as vessel availability continues to tighten. The increase in TCE revenue in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2019 was also affected by an increase in the number of the Company's vessels to an average of 135.8 operating vessels during the three months ended March 31, 2020 from an average of 119.3 operating vessels during the three months ended March 31, 2019, which was primarily the result of the Trafigura Transaction, whereby in September 2019 the Company acquired the leasehold interests in 19 vessels (11 MRs, four LR2s, and four MRs then under construction). Three of the MRs under construction were delivered in the first quarter of 2020. Vessel operating costs for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased by $12.1 million to $81.5 million, from $69.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. This increase was primarily due to the acquisition of 15 vessels (11 MRs and four LR2s) that were acquired in connection with the Trafigura Transaction whereby in September 2019 the Company acquired the leasehold interests in 19 vessels (11 MRs, four LR2s, and four MRs then under construction). Three of the MRs under construction were delivered in the first quarter of 2020. Vessel operating costs per day remained largely consistent, increasing slightly to $6,592 per day for the three months ended March 31, 2020 from $6,478 per day for the three months ended March 31, 2019.





Charterhire expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased by $4.4 million to $0.0 million from $4.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. This decrease was the result of the implementation of IFRS 16 - Leases beginning on January 1, 2019. Under IFRS 16, there is no charterhire expense as the right of use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis (through depreciation expense) over the lease term and the lease liability is amortized over that same period (with a portion of each payment allocated to principal and a portion allocated to interest expense). The charterhire expense recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2019 related to time or bareboat chartered-in vessels whose term expired within 12 months of the transition date of IFRS 16 and thus qualified for the practical expedient to be excluded from the standard's scope.





Depreciation expense - owned or sale leaseback vessels for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased slightly by $3.0 million to $46.8 million, from $43.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Depreciation expense in future periods is expected to increase as the Company installs ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers on certain of its vessels in 2020. The Company expects to depreciate the majority of the cost of this equipment over each vessel's remaining useful life.





Depreciation expense - right of use assets for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased by $11.1 million to $13.2 million from $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Depreciation expense - right of use assets reflects the straight-line depreciation expense recorded under IFRS 16 - Leases. Right of use asset depreciation is approximately $0.2 million per vessel per month for the 10 vessels (seven Handymax and three MR) previously bareboat chartered-in prior to the implementation of IFRS 16. Right of use asset depreciation expense increased as a result of the Trafigura Transaction, whereby the Company acquired the leasehold interests in 19 vessels in September 2019 (11 MRs, four LR2s, and four MRs then under construction). Three of the MRs under construction were delivered in the first quarter of 2020 and all vessels acquired as part of the Trafigura Transaction are being accounted for as right of use assets under IFRS 16. The right of use asset depreciation for these vessels is approximately $0.2 million per MR per month and $0.3 million per LR2 per month. The bareboat charters on three of the Handymax vessels are scheduled to expire during the second quarter of 2020.





General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020, increased by $1.5 million to $17.3 million, from $15.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. This increase was primarily driven by compensation expenses, including an increase in restricted stock amortization. General and administrative expenses in future periods are expected to reflect a similar run-rate to that which was incurred in the first quarter of 2020.





Financial expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreased by $4.0 million to $44.8 million, from $48.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by significant decreases in LIBOR rates, which has had a consequential impact on our variable rate borrowings.









Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income or Loss

(unaudited)

For the three months ended

March 31, In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share and share data 2020 2019 Revenue Vessel revenue $ 254,167 $ 195,830 Operating expenses Vessel operating costs (81,463 ) (69,376 ) Voyage expenses (4,220 ) (295 ) Charterhire — (4,399 ) Depreciation - owned or sale leaseback vessels (46,841 ) (43,814 ) Depreciation - right of use assets (13,197 ) (2,135 ) General and administrative expenses (17,261 ) (15,712 ) Total operating expenses (162,982 ) (135,731 ) Operating income 91,185 60,099 Other (expense) and income, net Financial expenses (44,765 ) (48,756 ) Financial income 565 3,119 Other expenses, net (358 ) 14 Total other expense, net (44,558 ) (45,623 ) Net income $ 46,627 $ 14,476 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.85 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.30 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 54,667,211 48,070,530 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 61,692,830 48,556,887

(1) The computation of diluted earnings per share includes the effect of potentially dilutive unvested shares of restricted stock and the Convertible Notes due 2022 for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The effect of potentially dilutive securities relating to the Company's Convertible Notes due 2022 was excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2019 because their effect would have been anti-dilutive under the if-converted method.









Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

As of In thousands of U.S. dollars March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents (see Note 1 below) $ 119,825 $ 202,303 Accounts receivable (see Note 1 below) 148,537 78,174 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,774 13,855 Inventories 9,867 8,646 Total current assets 290,003 302,978 Non-current assets Vessels and drydock 4,051,604 4,008,158 Right of use assets 804,726 697,903 Other assets 96,977 131,139 Goodwill 11,539 11,539 Restricted cash 12,293 12,293 Total non-current assets 4,977,139 4,861,032 Total assets $ 5,267,142 $ 5,164,010 Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 263,889 $ 235,482 Finance lease liability 122,599 122,229 Lease liability - IFRS 16 69,711 63,946 Accounts payable 21,552 23,122 Accrued expenses 45,622 41,452 Total current liabilities 523,373 486,231 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 968,914 999,268 Finance lease liability 1,165,025 1,195,494 Lease liability - IFRS 16 584,237 506,028 Total non-current liabilities 2,718,176 2,700,790 Total liabilities 3,241,549 3,187,021 Shareholders' equity Issued, authorized and fully paid-in share capital: Share capital 650 646 Additional paid-in capital 2,844,419 2,842,446 Treasury shares (467,057 ) (467,057 ) Accumulated deficit (352,419 ) (399,046 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,025,593 1,976,989 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,267,142 $ 5,164,010

(1) The increase in accounts receivable from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020 relates to the timing of cash receipts from the Scorpio pools. Approximately $67 million of pool distributions relating to March 2020 were received during the first week of April 2020.









Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income $ 46,627 $ 14,476 Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels 46,841 43,814 Depreciation - right of use assets 13,197 2,135 Amortization of restricted stock 7,845 7,184 Amortization of deferred financing fees 1,458 2,215 Write-off of deferred financing fees — 275 Accretion of convertible notes 2,259 3,493 Accretion of fair value measurement on debt assumed in business combinations 877 920 119,104 74,512 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in inventories (1,221 ) (390 ) (Increase) / decrease in accounts receivable (70,363 ) 4,208 Decrease / (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,080 (580 ) Decrease / (increase) in other assets 46 (2,676 ) Decrease in accounts payable (675 ) (1,543 ) Decrease / (increase) in accrued expenses (4,870 ) 1,036 (75,003 ) 55 Net cash inflow from operating activities 44,101 74,567 Investing activities Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (owned, finance leased and bareboat-in vessels) (63,486 ) (18,240 ) Net cash outflow from investing activities (63,486 ) (18,240 ) Financing activities Debt repayments (108,617 ) (120,360 ) Issuance of debt 73,946 — Debt issuance costs (1,783 ) (1,284 ) Principal repayments on lease liability - IFRS 16 (20,772 ) (1,726 ) Increase in restricted cash — (9 ) Repayment of convertible notes — (2,292 ) Equity issuance costs — (285 ) Dividends paid (5,867 ) (5,140 ) Repurchase of common stock — (1 ) Net cash (outflow) / inflow from financing activities (63,093 ) (131,097 ) (Decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (82,478 ) (74,770 ) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1, 202,303 593,652 Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, $ 119,825 $ 518,882









Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other operating data for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019

(unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in thousands of U.S. dollars except Fleet Data) $ 158,710 $ 113,246 Average Daily Results TCE per day(2) $ 22,644 $ 18,570 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 6,592 6,478 LR2 TCE per revenue day (2) $ 25,914 $ 22,953 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 6,742 6,810 Average number of vessels 42.0 38.0 LR1 TCE per revenue day (2) $ 20,296 $ 17,929 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 6,678 $ 6,597 Average number of vessels 12.0 12.0 MR TCE per revenue day (2) $ 20,866 $ 15,715 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 6,422 $ 6,324 Average number of vessels 60.8 48.3 Handymax TCE per revenue day (2) $ 22,564 $ 17,729 Vessel operating costs per day(3) $ 6,734 $ 6,160 Average number of vessels 21.0 21.0 Fleet data Average number of vessels 135.8 119.3 Drydock Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments for owned, sale leaseback and bareboat chartered-in vessels (in thousands of U.S. dollars) $ 63,486 $ 18,240





(1 ) See Non-IFRS Measures section below. (2 ) Freight rates are commonly measured in the shipping industry in terms of time charter equivalent per day (or TCE per day), which is calculated by subtracting voyage expenses, including bunkers and port charges, from vessel revenue and dividing the net amount (time charter equivalent revenues) by the number of revenue days in the period. Revenue days are the number of days the vessel is owned, finance leased or chartered-in less the number of days the vessel is off-hire for drydock and repairs. (3 ) Vessel operating costs per day represent vessel operating costs divided by the number of operating days during the period. Operating days are the total number of available days in a period with respect to the owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, before deducting available days due to off-hire days and days in drydock. Operating days is a measurement that is only applicable to our owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, not our time chartered-in vessels.









Fleet list as of May 5, 2020

Vessel Name Year

Built DWT Ice

class Employment Vessel type Scrubber Owned, sale leaseback or bareboat chartered-in vessels 1 STI Brixton 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 2 STI Comandante 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 3 STI Pimlico 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 4 STI Hackney 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 5 STI Acton 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 6 STI Fulham 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 7 STI Camden 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 8 STI Battersea 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 9 STI Wembley 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 10 STI Finchley 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 11 STI Clapham 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 12 STI Poplar 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 13 STI Hammersmith 2015 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 14 STI Rotherhithe 2015 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 15 STI Amber 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 16 STI Topaz 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 17 STI Ruby 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 18 STI Garnet 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 19 STI Onyx 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 20 STI Fontvieille 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 21 STI Ville 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 22 STI Duchessa 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 23 STI Opera 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 24 STI Texas City 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 25 STI Meraux 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 26 STI San Antonio 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 27 STI Venere 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 28 STI Virtus 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 29 STI Aqua 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 30 STI Dama 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 31 STI Benicia 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 32 STI Regina 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 33 STI St. Charles 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 34 STI Mayfair 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 35 STI Yorkville 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 36 STI Milwaukee 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 37 STI Battery 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 38 STI Soho 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 39 STI Memphis 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 40 STI Tribeca 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 41 STI Gramercy 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 42 STI Bronx 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 43 STI Pontiac 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 44 STI Manhattan 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 45 STI Queens 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 46 STI Osceola 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 47 STI Notting Hill 2015 49,687 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 48 STI Seneca 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 49 STI Westminster 2015 49,687 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 50 STI Brooklyn 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 51 STI Black Hawk 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 52 STI Galata 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 53 STI Bosphorus 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 54 STI Leblon 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 55 STI La Boca 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 56 STI San Telmo 2017 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 57 STI Donald C Trauscht 2017 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 58 STI Esles II 2018 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 59 STI Jardins 2018 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 60 STI Magic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 61 STI Majestic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 62 STI Mystery 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 63 STI Marvel 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 64 STI Magnetic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 65 STI Millennia 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 66 STI Master 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 67 STI Mythic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 68 STI Marshall 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 69 STI Modest 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 70 STI Maverick 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 71 STI Miracle 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 72 STI Maestro 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 73 STI Mighty 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 74 STI Excel 2015 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 75 STI Excelsior 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 76 STI Expedite 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 77 STI Exceed 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 78 STI Executive 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes 79 STI Excellence 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes 80 STI Experience 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 81 STI Express 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes 82 STI Precision 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Not Yet Installed 83 STI Prestige 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes 84 STI Pride 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes 85 STI Providence 2016 74,000 — SLR1P (3) LR1 Yes 86 STI Elysees 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 87 STI Madison 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 88 STI Park 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 89 STI Orchard 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 90 STI Sloane 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 91 STI Broadway 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 92 STI Condotti 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 93 STI Rose 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 94 STI Veneto 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 95 STI Alexis 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 96 STI Winnie 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 97 STI Oxford 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 98 STI Lauren 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 99 STI Connaught 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 100 STI Spiga 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 101 STI Savile Row 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 102 STI Kingsway 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 103 STI Carnaby 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 104 STI Solidarity 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 105 STI Lombard 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 106 STI Grace 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 107 STI Jermyn 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 108 STI Sanctity 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 109 STI Solace 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 110 STI Stability 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 111 STI Steadfast 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 112 STI Supreme 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 113 STI Symphony 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 114 STI Gallantry 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 115 STI Goal 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 116 STI Nautilus 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 117 STI Guard 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 118 STI Guide 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 119 STI Selatar 2017 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 120 STI Rambla 2017 109,999 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Not Yet Installed 121 STI Gauntlet 2017 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 122 STI Gladiator 2017 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 123 STI Gratitude 2017 113,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 124 STI Lobelia 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 125 STI Lotus 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 126 STI Lily 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 127 STI Lavender 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (4) LR2 Yes 128 Silent 2007 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A (5 ) 129 Single 2007 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A (5 ) 130 Star I 2007 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A (5 ) 131 Sky 2007 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A (6 ) 132 Steel 2008 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A (6 ) 133 Stone I 2008 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A (6 ) 134 Style 2008 37,847 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A (6 ) 135 STI Beryl 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed (7 ) 136 STI Le Rocher 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed (7 ) 137 STI Larvotto 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed (7 ) Total owned, finance leased and bareboat chartered-in fleet DWT 9,438,089 Leasehold newbuilding currently under construction Hull S471 - TBN STI Maximus HVS (8 ) 50,000 MR Total leasehold newbuilding product tankers DWT 50,000 Total Fleet DWT 9,488,089





(1 ) This vessel operates in the Scorpio Handymax Tanker Pool, or SHTP. SHTP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M. (SCM). SHTP and SCM are related parties to the Company. (2 ) This vessel operates in or is expected to operate in, the Scorpio MR Pool, or SMRP. SMRP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SMRP and SCM are related parties to the Company. (3 ) This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR1 Pool, or SLR1P. SLR1P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR1P and SCM are related parties to the Company. (4 ) This vessel operates in or is expected to operate in the Scorpio LR2 Pool, or SLR2P. SLR2P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR2P and SCM are related parties to the Company. (5 ) In March 2020, we extended the bareboat charter-in agreement on a previously bareboat chartered-in vessel to May 2020 from March 2020 at a bareboat rate of $6,300 per day. (6 ) In March 2019, we entered into a new bareboat charter-in agreement on a previously bareboat chartered-in vessel. The term of the agreement is for two years at a bareboat rate of $6,300 per day. The agreement is expected to expire on March 31, 2021. (7 ) In April 2017, we sold and leased back this vessel, on a bareboat basis, for a period of up to eight years for $8,800 per day. The sales price was $29.0 million per vessel, and we have the option to purchase this vessel beginning at the end of the fifth year of the agreement through the end of the eighth year of the agreement, at market based prices. Additionally, a deposit of $4.35 million per vessel was retained by the buyer and will either be applied to the purchase price of the vessel if a purchase option is exercised or refunded to us at the expiration of the agreement. (8 ) The leasehold interest in this vessel was acquired from Trafigura in September 2019 as part of the Trafigura Transaction and this vessel is currently under construction at Hyundai-Vietnam Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. with expected delivery in the third quarter of 2020.





Dividend Policy

The declaration and payment of dividends is subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and the amount of dividends, if any, depends on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and availability, fleet renewal and expansion, restrictions in loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends and other factors.

The Company's dividends paid during 2019 and 2020 were as follows:

Date paid Dividends per common

share March 2019 $0.100 June 2019 $0.100 September 2019 $0.100 December 2019 $0.100 March 2020 $0.100

On May 5, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on or about June 15, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of June 1, 2020 (the record date). As of May 5, 2020, there were 58,672,080 common shares of the Company outstanding.

Securities Repurchase Program

In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Senior Unsecured Notes due 2020 (NYSE: SBNA), which were issued in May 2014, and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018.

No securities were repurchased under this program during the first quarter of 2020 and through the date of this press release.

As of the date hereof, the Company has repurchased a total of $128.4 million of its securities under the Securities Repurchase Program and has the authority to purchase up to an additional $121.6 million of its securities. The Company may repurchase its securities in the open market, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company, but is not obligated under the terms of the Securities Repurchase Program to repurchase any of its securities.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns, finance leases or bareboat charters-in 137 product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 62 MR tankers and 21 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 4.6 years. In addition, the Company will bareboat charter-in one MR tanker that is currently under construction and is scheduled to be delivered in September 2020. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com , which is not a part of this press release.





Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Information to Non-IFRS Financial Information

This press release describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS ("Non-IFRS" measures). The Non-IFRS measures are presented in this press release as we believe that they provide investors and other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue, adjusted net income with adjusted earnings per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors or other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, because they facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue, adjusted net income with adjusted earnings per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company’s industry. The Company’s definitions of TCE revenue, adjusted net income with adjusted earnings per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.

TCE revenue is reconciled above in the section entitled "Explanation of Variances on the First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results Compared to the First Quarter of 2019".

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

There were no Non-IFRS adjustments to the Net Income for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

For the three months ended March 31, 2019 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net income $ 14,476 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 Adjustment: Deferred financing fees write-off 275 0.01 0.01 Adjusted net income $ 14,751 $ 0.31 $ 0.30 (1)

(1) Summation differences due to rounding.





Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

For the three months

ended March 31, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2020

2019

Net income $ 46,627 $ 14,476 Financial expenses 44,765 48,756 Financial income (565 ) (3,119 ) Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels 46,841 43,814 Depreciation - right of use assets 13,197 2,135 Amortization of restricted stock 7,845 7,184 Adjusted EBITDA $ 158,710 $ 113,246









Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "likely," "may," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, length and severity of the recent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including its effect on demand for petroleum products and the transportation thereof, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Scorpio Tankers Inc.

212-542-1616



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.