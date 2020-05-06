DroneDeploy Named to San Francisco Business Times' 2020 Best Places to Work and Inc.'s Best Workplaces Lists

Company ranked #1 in midsize category, receives honor alongside companies like Salesforce, Workday and SAP

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DroneDeploy , the leading enterprise grade drone software solution, announced today it’s been honored with two awards, as one of San Francisco Business Times 2020 Best Places to Work and Inc.'s Best Workplaces. SFBT ranked DroneDeploy #1 among midsize companies.



Both lists recognize companies based on extensive employee surveying and feedback.

The SFBT winners, which included some of the most innovative Bay Area companies including Salesforce, Workday, and SAP, were announced on April 24. “Everything we do at DroneDeploy is centered on best serving our customers, and nothing is more important in serving that goal than creating a positive, supportive environment for our employees,” says Mike Winn, CEO and Co-Founder of DroneDeploy. “We are committed to taking care of our employees and investing in their development. As a result, they’ve provided a world class solution and user experience to our valued customers. We’re proud and humbled to be honored as a top workplace.”

Inc.'s Best Workplaces list was announced this morning.

"Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership," says Inc. magazine editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever."

In these uncertain times, companies are looking to optimize resources and deliver true ROI. That means many businesses are turning to drones to keep workers safe and socially distanced, and deliver cost efficient solutions. In the company’s State of the Drone Industry 2020 Report , DroneDeploy found that 92% of customers expect drones to become more common in their industry in 2020, and 90% saying that they will spend more on drones in the year ahead.

About DroneDeploy

DroneDeploy has more than 5,000 customers across several industries, including those in oil & gas, construction, mining, solar, agriculture, insurance, wind, and search & rescue. DroneDeploy customers have mapped more than 100 million acres – greater than the size of Greece and Italy combined – on the platform. In 2020, the company estimates several customers will have a fleet of over 1,000 drones. Learn more at dronedeploy.com.

