Hobo Cannabis Company Launches Free Next-Day Delivery in Toronto

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hobo Cannabis Company (“Hobo”) today announces the launch of its home delivery service in Toronto, Ontario, effective immediately. The announcement follows the initial launch of Hobo’s same-day home delivery service in the nation’s capital, Ottawa, last month. In advance of Hobo’s Toronto market entry, this will provide Torontonians with early access to the company’s diverse cannabis offerings through its online ordering system. The expansion of its delivery service is a clear indication of Hobo’s investment in Toronto, and its intention to contribute to the city’s cannabis community in a meaningful way.



“Our love for Toronto is strong, and our appreciation of its communities is even stronger. It brings us a lot of excitement to now offer our cannabis delivery service in Toronto. This is a community, that by way of Donnelly Group with the likes of Belfast Love, Walrus Pub and others, we have been a part of for nearly five years. Today, we bring our Hobo cannabis retail brand to the neighbourhoods where we already do business in hospitality,” said Harrison Stoker, Vice President at Donnelly Group. “There’s a narrative in Toronto that we’re always excited to participate in, and this marks another beginning. Drawing from our deep roots in the hospitality industry, we intend on contributing to Canada’s cannabis story in a way that directly impacts our existing customer base and beyond.”

First-to-market with cannabis delivery in Ontario at large, and with Click & Collect both in Ontario and British Columbia, Hobo continues to forge its path through retail innovation in Canada’s cannabis industry. Hobo remains focused on its plans for rapid market expansion in Ontario. In February of this year, the company revealed fifteen planned Hobo retail locations in Ontario , which includes upwards of ten locations in the Greater Toronto Area. Its Toronto Yonge-Dundas and Timmins Mount Joy stores are slated to open in the coming weeks.

Beginning today, Toronto’s cannabis consumers will be able to make orders through Hobo’s website for free next-day delivery.

Hobo Cannabis Company, a Donnelly Group venture, is a Canadian collection of privately-owned retail cannabis stores with locations in B.C., Alberta, and Ontario. As a testament to Hobo’s commitment to the consumer experience and making the cannabis buying experience disarming, compassionate and human, Hobo employs a contemporary aesthetic rooted in simple, functional design and features a well-considered product range and frictionless technology.

Hobo Cannabis Company’s eight locations now include Ottawa Merivale (1642 Merivale Road, Ottawa), Ottawa ByWard (121 Clarence Street, Ottawa), Lethbridge Downtown (305 6th Street South, Lethbridge), Vancouver Robson (1173 Robson Street, Vancouver), Vancouver Kitsilano (1952 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver), Vancouver Airport (8425 Granville Street, Vancouver), Vancouver Main Street (4296 Main Street, Vancouver), and Kelowna Springfield (2121 Springfield Road, Kelowna), offering consumers a selection of five cannabis intents: Move (THC dominant), Lift (THC leaning), Balance (equal parts THC to CBD), Calm (CBD dominant), and Rest (THC dominant). For more information, visit https://hobo.ca .

