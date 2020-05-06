Grocery Digital Coupon Programs and Saving Opportunities Become More Important than Ever Amid Coronavirus Pandemic and Looming Recession

Digital coupon redemption in March increased 56.5 percent year over year; provides growing opportunity for retailers and CPGs to meet desire for savings and strengthen loyalty among consumers

/EIN News/ -- Winston-Salem, NC, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the way that consumers shop and purchase goods, especially food as grocery is one of the limited areas that continues to be essential. In light of the critical impact of the pandemic, consumers are signaling a continued demand for digital savings opportunities, opening the door for retailers and CPGs to increase their offerings.

Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, found that enrollment in digital coupon programs across the top 30 percent of national grocery chains has grown 93 percent year-over-year since March 1. Additionally, digital coupon redemption in March increased 56.5 percent industry-wide year over year. According to eMarketer, more than six in 10 U.S. adults will be digital coupon users this year.(1)

“Reduced store visits and larger order quantities have led to supply shortages that have increased consumers’ willingness to try new brands and new categories,” said Charlie Gage, Director of Business Intelligence at Inmar Intelligence. “Now is not the time for CPGs and food retailers to back away from promotional activity. In fact, there is an even greater need to provide savings options for consumers to have them keep coming back for their essential items. It is important for retailers and CPGs to engage with shoppers and meet their demands for savings and digital solutions."

As the “new normal” becomes something different than what consumers are accustomed to, what remains unchanged is the need for proactivity in promotions and engagement. In fact, Inmar Intelligence has found that during the Great Recession, all coupon redemption increased 15.2 percent from 2008 to 2009 and 6.3 percent from 2009 to 2010 as consumers used price incentives to stretch their personal budgets.

“The pandemic has driven more consumers online for everyday shopping than ever before; this includes planning their budget and seeking savings,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar Intelligence. “Consumers are extremely concerned with their financial well-being, especially heading into the fall, and are paying close attention to every dollar spent. They are taking every opportunity to save as much as possible, and the digital coupon programs provide an opportunity for those consumers with different price elasticities. At Inmar, we are committed to ensuring that consumers receive the savings they need and that there is a constant flow of consumer-valued offers from retailers and manufacturers.”

For more information about how Inmar Intelligence can help optimize savings and convenience for consumers, please visit inmar.com.





(1) eMarketer, “DEAL-SEEKERS 2020: ECONOMIZING IN WAYS OLD AND NEW,” April 2020

About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence helps leading Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands stay relevant and propel growth while providing their consumers with personalized and precision-driven tools to save money, improve health and safety, and more conveniently go about their lives. Inmar Intelligence’s holistic portfolio of media products enables advertisers to access a variety of intelligent tools, including its influencer media platform, conversational commerce (chat-based media), audience extension and on-site digital media for retail. As a trusted intermediary for 40 years, Inmar Intelligence has served retailers, manufacturers, healthcare providers, government and employers as their trusted intermediary and helped them redefine innovation.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence, please follow Inmar Intelligence on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917. Inmar Intelligence has unmatched access to billions of consumer and business transactions in real-time.

Holly Pavlika Inmar Intelligence (336) 770-3596 holly.pavlika@inmar.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.