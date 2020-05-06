Julie Marks Joins Alexander Mann Solutions as Senior Vice President and Head of Growth

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global talent acquisition and management specialist Alexander Mann Solutions (AMS) has announced the appointment of Julie Marks as senior vice president and Head of Growth in the Americas. Marks is a business leader with extensive Fortune 500 experience, with a strong track record of driving high performance in all facets of business.

For over 20 years, Marks held several executive leadership roles for the global business, ADP, including leading the sales, service, and talent organizations. There, her people-focused leadership approach drove double-digit growth metrics in ROI, gross profit, implementation, and client satisfaction while also ranking her number one in the company for the Gallup Associate Satisfaction Survey. Earlier in her career, she served as Chief Talent Officer of Harrison College in Indianapolis, Indiana, where she created a Human Resource and Talent Development division that was named to Indiana’s Best Places to work.



Among her credentials are B.S. degree in Organizational Communication and Development from Ball State University and certifications in Myers Briggs Type Indicator, DISC Assessment, Synchronous Facilitation, Crucial Conversations, Speed Reading People, Leadership Coaching, The Gallup Survey, and Kirkpatrick’s Four Levels of Evaluation.



Welcoming Julie to the AMS team is Nicola Hancock, Managing Director, Americas Region, who shared, “As a strategic talent transformation partner for organizations globally, we help our clients address today’s challenges while preparing for the future of hiring. Our unique blend of consulting, outsourcing and technology enables our clients to actualize what the new workforce will look like and how to support it. Julie’s leadership will be instrumental in driving our continued growth in the Americas market.”

