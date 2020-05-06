Coronavirus - Africa: Imagining the World to Come, an African perspective on the continents’ post-COVID-19 future

UNESCO will hold an online meeting of intellectuals, change makers and cultural personalities to take stock of the sociocultural implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the future of societies on the African continent, online on 7 May from 2pm to 4.30.

Held with the participation of Kwesi Quartey Vice-Chairperson of the African Union Commission and UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, the meeting is designed to develop an interdisciplinary African prospective analysis of the impact of the present health crisis on the continent, with expert contributions from the fields of philosophy, sociology, history and literature as well as political science.

The debate is part of a longer term undertaking by UNESCO to serve as a laboratory of ideas to support societies’ informed response to global and regional challenges.

The meeting will also draw on the participation of representatives of multilateral organizations including the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF), the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Commonwealth and others.

Members of the public will be able to address questions to participants via an online chat during the debate



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.