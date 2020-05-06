CENTOGENE Expands Senior Leadership Team with Newly Appointed Senior Vice President Communication and Marketing

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CENTOGENE (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, today announced the expansion of its Senior Leadership Team with the appointment of Angelos Baxevanis as Senior Vice President Communication and Marketing. With nearly two decades of experience in the field, Angelos will have the overall responsibility of further developing the marketing and communication strategies, establishing internal marketing workflows, and further positioning CENTOGENE as a leading provider of medical solutions for rare disease patients.



Prof. Arndt Rolfs, CEO of the Company, stated, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Angelos on board CENTOGENE’s Leadership Team, bringing a proven track record and combined expertise of marketing and communications in the medical field. His appointment underlines our continued global growth and commitment to shortening rare disease patient’s diagnostic odyssey.”

Angelos joins CENTOGENE from AAB Consulting Inc. where he was working with Sobi Pharmaceuticals in various projects on enhancing commercial capabilities in the rare disease area. Prior to this role, he was leading the Marketing Communication and Marketing excellence department in Smith & Nephew, a leading FTSE-100 provider of medical equipment and technology. Prior to Smith & Nephew, he served as Commercial Lead at Astra Zeneca, where he implemented a number of complex, strategic initiatives alongside the Executive Leadership Team and CEO. Prior to this role, he was Astra Zeneca’s Commercial Director, heading several transformation projects and guiding changes to nation-wide healthcare systems in six European countries. He developed his marketing and communications skills early on in his career at The Coca-Cola Company, where he held positions of increasing responsibility in consumer and trade marketing over his 10-year tenure. Angelos holds an MBA from the Alba Graduate Business School and an M. Eng. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Patras in Greece.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge, including epidemiological and clinical data, as well as innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with approximately 2.5 billion weighted data points from approximately 500,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of December 31, 2019.

The Company’s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients’ blood samples. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners’ ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of December 31, 2019, the Company collaborated with over 39 pharmaceutical partners covering over 45 different rare diseases.

