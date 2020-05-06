Bromine Market to Grow at 5.7% CAGR in Coming Years: P&S Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- Bromine Market Research Report: By Derivative (Hydrogen Bromide, Bromide Salts, Organobromide), Application (Flame Retardants, Clear Brine Fluids, Pharmaceuticals, Water Treatment)



NEW YORK, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury emissions cause a lot of problems, which is why need is being felt to reduce them. To achieve it, halogen (bromine) compounds are being mixed with powdered activated carbon (PAC) to reduce mercury emissions from industries and coal-based power plants. This oxidizes the mercury, which can reduce up to 90% of the emissions, when a flue-gas desulfurization (FGD) system is used.

Thus, with the rising consumption of bromine compounds to reduce mercury emissions, the global bromine market , which generated revenue of $1,864.3 million in 2019, would grow at a 5.7% CAGR during 2020 and 2030 (forecast period).

Get the Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/bromine-market/report-sample

Clear Brine Fluids to Witness Fastest Growth during Forecast Period

The clear brine fluids category is expected to experience the fastest growth in the bromine market during the forecast period, at a CAGR of 6.4%. This is because of the heavy consumption of these fluids in the drilling activities for oil and gas, which are themselves rapidly rising.

Till 2030, the organobromide division would continue dominating the bromine market, on account of the wide application of such compounds in the manufacturing of pesticides, solvents, flame retardants, gasoline antiknock agents, intermediates for organic synthesis, catalysts, and fumigants. The organobromides used for these purposes include styrene bromide, dibromochloropropane, ethylene dibromide, propylene bromide, allyl bromide, and vinyl bromide.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) was the largest bromine market in 2019, and the situation will be the same in the coming years. This is attributed to the high-volume consumption and production of bromine and its derivatives, primarily in China. Further, the demand for bromine-based flame retardants is increasing for the manufacturing of insulation and plastic and electronic goods, in Japan, India, Thailand, and South Korea.

Browse report overview with 106 tables and 49 figures spread through 148 pages and detailed TOC on "Bromine Market Research Report: Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/bromine-market

Increasing Production Capacity Characterizes Market Competition

Players in the bromine market are setting up new manufacturing plants to supply additional amounts of bromine as well as the numerous products derived from it. For instance, TrustCapital LLC announced plans to set up a production facility in Krasnokamsk, Russia, in March 2020. Once complete in the second quarter of 2020, it will manufacture 1,700 tons of sodium bromide every year.

Similarly, in November 2018, LANXESS AG collaborated with Canada-based Standard Lithium Ltd. to produce lithium for batteries. The brine produced at LANXESS’s El Dorado, Arkansas, plant also contains lithium.

Make Enquiry before Purchase at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=bromine-market

The key global bromine market players are Gulf Resources Inc., Hindustan Salts Limited, LANXESS AG, Tosoh Corporation, Tetra Technologies Inc., Jordon Bromine Company Limited,Israel Chemicals Limited, Tata Chemicals Limited, Albemarle Corporation,and Perekop Bromine.

More Reports of Semiconductor and Electronics by P&S Intelligence

Graphene Market

Till 2030, the electrical & electronics division is expected to generate the highest revenue the graphene market, on account of the rising usage of the material in the manufacturing of touch screens coatings, flexible displays, and precise sensors, due to its appreciable electrical conductivity and mechanical strength.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/graphene-market

Fatty Acid Esters Market

In recent times, the fatty acid esters market has observed a shift from tallow-based fatty acid esters (animal fat based) to TOFA esters, particularly in countries, such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., and France.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/fatty-acid-esters-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.