Coronavirus - Eswatini: The Ministry of Health emphasizes that the definition of a suspect case has changed

The Ministry of Health wishes to emphasize that the definition of a suspect case has changed due to the fact that Eswatini has an established local transmission. This means all flu-like illnesses must be considered suspect cases of Coronavirus infection hence the public is encouraged to seek health care as soon as they can.

We further emphasize on the importance of cooperating with health advice as follows:

1) The public is advised to wash hands with soap and running water or use a hand sanitizes and to observe hand hygiene always;

2) Cover the mouth when coughing or sneezing and preferably use a face mask;

3) All suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 should wear a mask as advised by health practitioners and isolate themselves from others.

4) A Mask should be worn properly, covering the nose and mouth and after use, it must be disposed properly.

5) Patients put on home care are expected to adhere to clinical advice given, which includes self-isolation and proper hygiene measures.

6) The public is requested to cooperate with Rapid Response Teams as they go about their duties finding contacts of positive cases.

The Ministry of Health wishes to thank all front line staff in this COVID-19 fight. These include; health care workers and security forces, among others. Their dedication and selfless commitment is highly appreciated and noticed by Emaswati. Covid-19 is an infection with evolving events which means the approach will continuously be marked by changes. We would like to assure the nation that the Ministry of Health is committed to bring about all necessary changes in the intervention, thus reshaping the country's response to the pandemic.



