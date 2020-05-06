Healy Scanlon Law Firm's Dennis Lynch Featured in Emerging Lawyers Magazine

One of Chicago's premier law firms congratulates Dennis M. Lynch on being featured in the reputed magazine.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Chicago, IL-based Healy Scanlon Law Firm announced today that its team member Dennis M. Lynch was featured in 2020 edition of Emerging Lawyers Magazine.

"We congratulate Dennis on being featured in the prestigious magazine," said Martin J. Healy, Jr., founding partner of the Healy Scanlon Law Firm.

The article touches on numerous points of Lynch's education and professional career, including his strong connection with clients and giving back to the profession and the community.

The full article is available for download here.

Lynch concentrates his practice in all areas of personal injury and workers' compensation and has successfully resolved many cases through settlement, arbitration and trial. He has also pursued appeals in the Illinois Appellate Court and the Illinois Supreme Court.

Lynch is a member of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association (ITLA) and Illinois State Bar Asociation (ISBA).

In addition to successfully representing clients throughout Illinois, Lynch has represented individuals nationwide, including a $3 million trucking settlement for orthopedic injuries for a case filed in Kentucky, an automobile product liability claim which involved litigation in Colorado and Michigan, and a wrongful death claim in Indiana. Lynch has also represented numerous union flight attendants who reside nationwide and overseas concerning on the job injuries.

Lynch graduated Magna Cum Laude from Loyola University Chicago School of Law in 2007. While studying at Loyola, he was a member of the Law Journal, Symposium Editor of the Consumer Law Review, and received CALI Awards for Academic Excellence in Evidence, Advanced Evidence, and Illinois Litigation.

Lynch graduated with the highest honors from Lewis University in Romeoville, IL, in 2004 and received the Criminal Justice Department Award.

For more information, please visit: https://www.healyscanlon.com/our-attorney/dennis-m-lynch/

###

About Healy Scanlon Law Firm

Healy Scanlon has built a reputation as one of Chicago's top personal injury law firms. The trial attorneys at Healy Scanlon are dedicated to helping the seriously injured and their families. They have the skill, resources, and experience to go up against even the largest multi-billion dollar corporations and their insurance companies to get full & fair compensation on behalf of their clients.

Contact Details:

Martin J. Healy, Jr.

Founding Partner

111 West Washington Street

Suite 1425

Chicago, IL 60602

United States

Phone: (312) 977-0100

Source: Healy Scanlon Law Firm



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.