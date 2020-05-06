Healthcare Cloud Computing Market 2020 Effect of COVID-19 Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players & Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Overview

Cloud Computing can revolutionize healthcare. Cloud computing is a general term for anything that involves delivering hosted services over the Internet. But in the healthcare sector cloud computing is a cost-effective method that facilitates real-time data collection, data storage and exchange between healthcare organizations. There is a significant volume of healthcare data generated on a daily bases, and this data is vital for decision making and in delivering the best care for patients. Cloud computing is changing the way doctors, nurses, clinics, and hospitals provide quality, cost-effective services to their patients. Two forces are driving this transition are the economic imperative to cut costs and to improve the quality of patient care.

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market – Market Dynamics

The global market for the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare. Cloud Computing ability to store, manage, and process the vast amount of data is a significant driver as Healthcare providers are generating from an array of internal sources, such as radiology images, electronic health records (EHRs), lab tests, pharmacy sales, and insurance claims data. Moreover, the growing dependence of the healthcare industry on technological, constant developments in software and digital tools, and increasing GDP aiding the modernization of healthcare services are further catalyzed the market growth. The usage of cloud computing in healthcare simplifies health management among people, making it more efficient and giving better healthcare quality. Cloud computing also enables healthcare organizations to have flexibility and scalability of data which minimize IT infrastructure costs as organizations can almost instantaneously scale up or down their IT infrastructure (storage, processing power, and networking) while avoiding costly upgrades. Additionally government and major technology companies - including Microsoft, and IBM - are investing in the development of cloud computing in healthcare which is expected to boost the market further.

However, the privacy and security issues and the rising number of cloud data breaches may hinder the market progress.

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market – Segment Analysis

By Service, the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is segmented into Platform-as-a-service (PaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), and Software-as-a-service (SaaS). SaaS holds the most significant market share as it was the first service to be introduced to users. However, the IaaS segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. It can be attributed to the fact that the IaaS service model simplifies application development and deployment on the cloud.

By Deployment Model, the Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is segmented into Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud. Private clouds currently account for most substantial market share due to the need for secure storage of patient data. However, the hybrid cloud segment is expected to show the highest growth rate owing to the growing demand for hybrid cloud solutions as they offer advantages of both public and private clouds.

By Application, the Healthcare Cloud Computing market is bifurcated into Clinical Information Systems (CIS) and Nonclinical Information Systems (NCIS). CIS is further sub-segmented into Electronic Health Record (EHR), Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), Radiology Information Systems (RIS), Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS) and others. NCIS is further sub-segmented into Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Automatic Patient Billing (APB), Payroll Management System, Claims Management and others. Although NCIS holds the largest market share, the CIS segment is expected to grow at the fastest during the forecast period. This can be mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population resulting in increased clinical information to be stored.

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market– Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

North America holds the largest market share in the global Healthcare Cloud Computing market. It is a crucial contributor to the market as it is technologically advanced and developed region; it has a broad base of the patient population and a large presence of significant medical companies and major technology companies. The extensive use of digital recordkeeping systems is helping North America to dominate in the market. Other drivers are the high spending of GDP in healthcare, especially in the US and Canada, and increasing adoption of innovative next-gen technologies based on cloud computing in the region. For instance, in October 2017, Allscripts a global leader in healthcare technology acquired McKesson Corporation’s hospital and health system IT business, known as the Enterprise Information Solutions (EIS) business. The acquisition significantly expands Allscripts client base in US hospitals and health systems and expands its solutions portfolio.

The Asia Pacific healthcare cloud computing market is expected to witness a significant growth owing it to improving IT infrastructure, favorable government norms, demand for affordable healthcare, and a large number of initiatives taken by large tech companies. For instance, Welthungerhlife, a Germany-based private aid agency, launched a unique project in India to help address malnutrition in children with a cloud-based, smartphone app called Child Growth Monitor, which is powered by Microsoft Azure Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) services.

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market– Competitive Analysis

Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. New Service launches and R&D are other ways the leading players improve their market presence.

Target Audience:

• Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

• Service Providers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturers

