Global Water Purifiers Market To Reach Value Of About $36 Billion In 2020

The Business Research Company's Latest Report On Water Purifiers Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global water purifiers market is expected to grow from $35.05 billion in 2019 and to $35.72 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 1.90%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $46.27 billion in 2023 at rate of 9.01%. The scarcity of safe water is expected to boost the demand for water purifiers over the forthcoming years. However, high maintenance and equipment costs are expected to hinder the growth of the water purifier market during the period.

Water purifiers are the devices used to purify water from biological contaminants, toxins, harmful chemicals & gases, and others impurities such as solid particles so that it can be safe for drinking. They also decrease the level of hazardous pollutants in the water, making it suitable for the industries to release into the water bodies.

The global water purifiers market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Technology Type: RO Water Purifier; UV Water Purifier; Gravity-Based Water Purifier.

By End-User: Industrial; Commercial; Household

By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores; Direct Sales; Online

By Portability: Portable; Non-Portable

By Device Type: Wall Mounted; Countertop; Tabletop; Faucet-mounted; Under-The-Sink (UTS)

By Geography: The global water purifiers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific water purifiers market accounts for the largest share in the global water purifiers market.

Trends In The Water Purifiers Market

The increased usage of internet of things (IoT) technology-enabled water purifiers is an emerging trend in the water purifiers market. In water purifiers, the Internet of Things is used to give information on the water quality, life of the filters, total dissolved solids levels, and service support.

Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides water purifiers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts water purifiers market size and growth for the global water purifiers market, water purifiers market share, water purifiers market players, water purifiers market size, water purifiers market segments and geographies, water purifiers market trends, water purifiers market drivers and water purifiers market restraints, water purifiers market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The water purifiers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

