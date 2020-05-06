Global Vegan Market Size, Segments, And Growth Rate, 2023

The global vegan market is expected to grow from $14.80 billion in 2019 and to $15.12 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 2.13%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vegan market is expected to grow from $14.80 billion in 2019 and to $15.12 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 2.13%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $20 billion in 2023 at a rate of 9.79%. An increase in concern about the environment among the population is driving the growth of the vegan market. However, the lack of essential nutrients in vegan foods impacts the growth of the market.

The vegan market consists of the sale of vegan products and related services for consumption purposes. Vegan products include food and beverages produced without the use of animal ingredients or animal-derived ingredients. Vegan food products include fruits and vegetables, legumes such as peas, beans, plant protein-based tofu, and plant protein-based meat.

The global vegan market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product Substitute: Dairy Alternative; Meat Substitute; Others.

By Distribution Channel: Online; Offline.

By Geography - The global vegan market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the European vegan market accounts for the largest share in the global vegan market.

Trends In The Vegan Market

One of the trends in the vegan market is the production of meat through cell-based technology. The cell-by-cell identical meat is produced in factories without involving the killing of animals. Production of cell-based meat involves feeding animal cells with nutrients and proteins, thus eliminating the need for dependence on animals for meat.

One of the trends in the vegan market is the production of meat through cell-based technology. The cell-by-cell identical meat is produced in factories without involving the killing of animals. Production of cell-based meat involves feeding animal cells with nutrients and proteins, thus eliminating the need for dependence on animals for meat.

Vegan Market Organizations Covered: Amy’s Kitchen, VITASOY International Holdings Ltd., Beyond Meat, Tofutti Brands, Plamil Foods Ltd., Danone S.A., Vbites Foods Ltd., Eden Foods Inc., Whitewave Foods Company Inc, Sun Opta Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

