Identity Management Software Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Identity management, also known as identity and access management (IAM) is, in computer security, the security and business discipline that “enables the right individuals to access the right resources at the right times and for the right reasons”. It addresses the need to ensure appropriate access to resources across increasingly heterogeneous technology environments and to meet increasingly rigorous compliance requirements.

Identity management software enables management of individual’s authentication, principals, authorizations and privileges to access the systems or premises within or across the organization. These software are deployed with an intent of increasing the security while minimizing the downtime, redundancy in tasks and costs. Identity management software, ensure efficient management of identifying data related to entities such as individuals, computer-related hardware and applications.

Identity management (IdM) is the task of controlling information about users on computers. Such information includes information that authenticates the identity of a user, and information that describes information and actions they are authorized to access and/or perform. It also includes the management of descriptive information about the user and how and by whom that information can be accessed and modified. Managed entities typically include users, hardware and network resources and even applications.

In 2018, the global Identity Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Identity Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Identity Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

OneLogin

Okta

PortalGuard

Centrify

Duo Security

PeoplePlatform

Bitium

PracticeProtect

LogMeIn

Dashlane Business

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Small & Mid-sized Businesses

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market Dynamics

The report on identity and access management (IAM) market has managed to explore a variety of factors that are attributable for the growth of the market over the forthcoming years. It contains a detailed study of various volume trends, the pricing history, and the value of the product/service. Some noteworthy factors include the ever-growing population all over the globe, hike in technological advancements, along with the demand and supply dynamics that are experienced by vendors in the identity and access management (IAM) market

Research Methodology

For an accurate determination of the functioning and the future trajectory of the global identity and access management (IAM) market, the market research has been conducted using Porter’s Five Force Model for the conjecture period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, a SWOT analysis of the market has been conducted to support better decision making.

