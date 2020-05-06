Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Market 2020 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are medicines sold directly to a consumer without a prescription from a healthcare professional, as opposed to prescription drugs, which may be sold only to consumers possessing a valid prescription. Dietary supplements are products intended to supplement the diet. They are not drugs and, therefore, are not intended to treat, diagnose, mitigate, prevent, or cure diseases. This report analyzed both OTC drugs and dietary supplements.

The global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Get a Free Sample Report on Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Industry Outlook @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3342494-global-over-the-counter-otc-drugs-dietary-supplements

This report studies the global market size of Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis International AG

Roche Holding AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi S.A

Johnson & Johnson

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Bayer Healthcare AG

AstraZeneca plc.

Alacer Corp.

Alcon Inc.

Alfresa Pharma Corporation

Alkalon A/S

Alliance Healthcare

Allergan, Plc.

Reckitt Benckiser Plc.

Bausch & Lomb

AbbVie Inc.

The Colgate-Palmolive Company

Market size by Product

by Category

Vitamin and Dietary Supplements

Cough & Cold Products

Analgesics

Gastrointestinal Products

Sleep Aids

Otic Products

Wart Removers

Mouth Care Products

Ophthalmic Products

Other

by Dosage Form

Tablets

Hard Capsules

Powders

Ointments

Soft Capsules

Liquids

Others

by Product

Branded

Generic Drugs

Market size by End User

Pharmacies

Grocery Stores

Vitamin

Health Food Stores

Online Pharmacies

Regional analysis:

The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis taking various aspects in to account. Here the key players have been identified understanding the strategies applied by them. In concurrence, the partnership level can be analysed, along with the associated factors or scopes to merge. Here the key markets like Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa has been taken in to account. The report makes prediction of the market up to 2025

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Vitamin and Dietary Supplements

1.4.3 Cough & Cold Products

1.4.4 Analgesics

1.4.5 Gastrointestinal Products

1.4.6 Sleep Aids

1.4.7 Otic Products

1.4.8 Wart Removers

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Market Size

2.1.1 Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Revenue by Regions

....

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Pfizer Inc.

11.1.1 Pfizer Inc. Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Pfizer Inc. Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Pfizer Inc. Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Products Offered

11.1.5 Pfizer Inc. Recent Development

11.2 Novartis International AG

11.2.1 Novartis International AG Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Novartis International AG Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Novartis International AG Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Products Offered

11.2.5 Novartis International AG Recent Development

11.3 Roche Holding AG

11.3.1 Roche Holding AG Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Roche Holding AG Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Roche Holding AG Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Products Offered

11.3.5 Roche Holding AG Recent Development

11.4 Merck & Co., Inc.

11.4.1 Merck & Co., Inc. Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Merck & Co., Inc. Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Merck & Co., Inc. Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Products Offered

11.4.5 Merck & Co., Inc. Recent Development

11.5 Sanofi S.A

11.5.1 Sanofi S.A Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Sanofi S.A Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Sanofi S.A Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Products Offered

11.5.5 Sanofi S.A Recent Development

11.6 Johnson & Johnson

11.6.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Johnson & Johnson Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

……Continued

Access Complete Report on Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs & Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share, and Volume @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3342494-global-over-the-counter-otc-drugs-dietary-supplements



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.