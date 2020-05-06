Epilepsy Drugs Market 2020 Effect of COVID-19 Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

For the study of the global Epilepsy Drugs Market, we have considered some of the leading experts from major companies in the industry as well as various other key stakeholders were interviewed. This was done so as to validate and accrue vital information about the market to evaluate potential trends during the forecast period. In order to estimate the global and regional size and valuation of the market, a top-down and bottom-up approach was employed. Add to this, data triangulation techniques and other comparative methodologies are also used for calculating the overall size of the global Epilepsy Drugs Market.

Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. New product launches along with increased focus on R&D are another ways the leading players improve their market presence. Emergence of multiple new drugs is expected to provide a competitive edge to key players in the global epilepsy drugs market.

Global Epilepsy Drugs Market – Geographical Analysis

The Americas is the largest market for the epilepsy drugs due to the high prevalence of the disorder and the treatment options in the region, especially in the developed markets such as the US and Canada. Approximately 1% of the population in Canada has epilepsy, and 15,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. Recently, there was a shortage of epilepsy drugs in Canada. Such instances force people to switch from one drug regimen to another, creating discomfort. Shortages of drugs may lead to worsening of the condition and can result in repetitive seizures. Thus, regulatory authorities have to take measures to prevent such conditions and provide effective management of the disease. Only a few Latin American countries such as the Bahamas, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, and Venezuela have a program or plan of action for the management of epilepsy. Lack of access to effective healthcare services is one of the barriers to epilepsy treatment in low and middle-income countries in this region. Collaborations among local vendors will help increase the market penetration of epilepsy drugs in Latin America. For instance, BIAL formed an exclusive license agreement with moksha8 in July 2014 to commercialize eslicarbazepine acetate in Brazil and Mexico.

Global Epilepsy Drugs Market – Market Dynamics

The global epilepsy drugs market is primarily driven by the need of effective medications as the generic or branded drugs available in the market only provide symptomatic treatment. This has increased investment in the R&D of new drugs for epilepsy by companies such as Marinus Pharmaceuticals, SAGE Therapeutics, H.Lundbeck, and CURx Pharmaceuticals. Drugs in the regulatory filing and Phase III stages are expected to enter the market during the forecast period.

Fast track designations are assigned to the drugs used to treat serious conditions with high unmet needs in the market. For instance, Turing Pharmaceuticals' TUR-004, which is in the preclinical stage of development for epilepsy, received fast-track designation by the US FDA in October 2015. Also, IV ganaxolone by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, for the treatment of status epilepticus received the orphan designation from the FDA in April 2016 ; Epidiolex by GW Pharmaceuticals received the orphan drug designation in April 2016 to treat tuberous sclerosis complex, and Neurelis received orphan drug designation for its drug NRL-1 (intranasal diazepam) in December 2015 to treat acute repetitive seizures.

Global Epilepsy Drugs Market – Segment Analysis

The global epilepsy drugs market segmentation is done by generation of drugs, spectrum of activity and by the type of seizures. The generation of drugs if further segmented into First generation antiepileptic drugs, Second generation antiepileptic drugs and Third generation antiepileptic drugs. The global anti-epileptic drugs market is dominated by second-generation anti-epileptic drugs due to their high penetration in developed and developing countries. However, it has been observed that with the introduction of third-generation drugs, which have better efficacy and safety profiles than second-generation drugs, the market share of the latter is being slowly consumed by the former. Partial-onset seizures, also referred to as focal seizures, starts from one area of the brain. They can be either idiopathic or symptomatic in nature. Idiopathic partial epilepsy, also known as benign focal epilepsy, usually begins at the age of five and eight and is considered the mildest form of epilepsy.

The report includes a market analysis about the major players operating the global Epilepsy Drugs Market. Our team of experienced analysts provide an in-detailed insight to the financial statements of the profiled major players. Add to this, their product benchmarking and SWOT analysis is also included in the report. The section also provides other key information about the market players, like their market share percentage, development strategies, and product launches.

The report lays focus on the restraining as well as growth potential of the global Epilepsy Drugs Market as per the regional analysis. We have undertaken the Five Forces analysis of Porter to grab a precise understanding about the impact of factors like threat of new entrants, competitive intensity, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of suppliers, and others.

We offer estimates and forecasts of the market with the help of simulation models. For each individual study, a unique model is created. The accrued information about the technological landscape, market dynamics, pricing trends, and application development are all fed into the model.

