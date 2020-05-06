Coronavirus - Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 16, May 5, 2020

18 additional confirmed case reported today

Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 5 th May 2020 stands at 100

No death reported today

Total associated deaths - 14.

Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 40 from Jere, 50 from MMC, 3 from Gwoza, 2 from Damboa, 1 from Bayo and 4 from Bui LGAs

Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 957

Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 252

10 alerts came in today and were all investigated.

EOC meets daily to review the activities of all the pillars under the leadership of the IM



