Coronavirus - Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 16, May 5, 2020

  • 18 additional confirmed case reported today

  • Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 5 th May 2020 stands at 100

  • No death reported today

  • Total associated deaths - 14.

  • Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 40 from Jere, 50 from MMC, 3 from Gwoza, 2 from Damboa, 1 from Bayo and 4 from Bui LGAs

  • Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 957

  • Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 252

  • 10 alerts came in today and were all investigated.

  • EOC meets daily to review the activities of all the pillars under the leadership of the IM

