Coronavirus - Nigeria: Borno State - COVID-19 Situation Report No. 16, May 5, 2020
-
18 additional confirmed case reported today
-
Total number of Confirmed Cases as at 5 th May 2020 stands at 100
-
No death reported today
-
Total associated deaths - 14.
-
Distribution of confirmed cases by LGA - 40 from Jere, 50 from MMC, 3 from Gwoza, 2 from Damboa, 1 from Bayo and 4 from Bui LGAs
-
Total number of contacts line listed for follow up – 957
-
Samples tested so far in UMTH laboratory stands at 252
-
10 alerts came in today and were all investigated.
-
EOC meets daily to review the activities of all the pillars under the leadership of the IM
