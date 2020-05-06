Jenny Beres and Alex Grizinski, Alexander Galkin and Michael Abboud Sit Down With Fotis Georgiadis

Jenny Beres and Alex Grizinski, Co-Founders of Pink Shark PR Alexander Galkin, co-founder and CEO at Competera Michael Abboud, founder and CEO of TetherView

Jenny & Alex on showing up. Alexander on Retail in 5 years. Michael Abboud on success and failure.

Have fun. Push yourself to learn and push yourself to fail. Failure can ultimately be your stepping stone to success.” — Michael Abboud, founder and CEO of TetherView

Jenny Beres and Alex Grizinski, Co-Founders of Pink Shark PR
Are you able to identify a "tipping point" in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Is there a takeaway or lesson that others can learn from that?Jenny: I feel like there have been a couple of different tipping points for our business over the years. For the current form of our business, there was an obvious income tipping point when I started cold-pitching. Cold-pitching brands changed everything for our company because I decided to go out and start getting us clients instead of just looking at job boards. It was a game-changer for me making money personally that I used in my partnership with Alex.Alex: I agree, and I think the second major tipping point for us was when we discovered mindset work. We had to reprogram our brains to believe in our ability to scale and bring on more and more money, clients, and even our team. It was all a mindset game with us. We had to believe that we were actually capable of running a company. The point at which a person transitions from thinking “I own a small business” to “I own a company” requires a major rewiring of the brain. I think the major takeaway from both moments is to not be afraid to put yourself out there. You can’t just lay down a net and hope fish swim into it. You shouldn’t be afraid to go out and create your own income.Jenny: A lot of people wait until they have everything figured out before they go out and do something. For example, people want to have their websites perfect before they start making money. I didn’t even have a website when I started all of this, I just went out and did it. You don’t need to have your branding perfect to make money, your brand is you. That’s my biggest takeaway. Your brand is you. The rest of this fascinating interview can be read here Alexander Galkin, co-founder and CEO at CompeteraWhich tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?Professional “burnout” is a serious issue — and you need to know how to deal with it, or better, how to prevent it. I suggest taking a ten-day vacation twice a year. From my experience, seven days are not enough as you will still be dealing with business tasks for the first three days. Then I would also add three days per quarter to take a break.Another piece of advice would be to take up sports that leave you no time to get distracted. Martial arts can be a good example. In this regard, the gym is not the best option as it still gives you plenty of time to think of something else other than doing pull-ups. Once I read that our brain takes a break when we concentrate on something which does not require engaging our intellect. So, weaving or drawing can be an option, too.If you are going through hard times, try to find something to encourage you. In my case, customers’ feedback helps a lot. Knowing that you are doing the right thing that truly changes the lives of retailers is a huge booster. Finish reading the interview here Michael Abboud, founder and CEO of TetherViewWhat was the “Aha Moment” that led you to think of the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?It was a combination of things. Between Sandy shutting down businesses and Obama Care crippling healthcare innovation, I realized that it was time to put a plan in motion and pursue a different path. After some soul searching while I exited healthcare, I started testing different technologies that would consolidate services, be resilient, and cost-effective. In 2015, I made a leap by purchasing my first servers and started testing. Through trial and error, I knew I created a platform that could transform the cybersecurity industry and I had the “aha moment” that my approach really was feasible and people would want my services. My belief was finally confirmed later that year when we signed our first client. We deliberately choose an architecture firm because everyone said it was impossible to virtualize the intense graphic compute a design company required. 