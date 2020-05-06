Oil and Gas EPC Market 2020 Effect of COVID-19 Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Oil and Gas EPC Market 2020

Oil is a mixture of hydrocarbons that are liquid at room temperature. Oil has a low rate of diffusion in addition to the high density, and the unavailability of water solubility makes it an unctuously flammable substance. The numerous forms of Oil depending upon their type and composition include crude Oil, mineral oil, and rock oil. Not all types of Oil are found naturally; some are also processed. The Gas is a mixture of the fossil that is buried under the Earth and can be found in association with Oil or alone.

Primary Market Segmentation of the Global Oil and Gas EPC Market

The Global Oil and Gas EPC Market has primarily been segmented into,

Engineering – The term Engineering refers to the use of scientific principles for designing and building machines, structures, and several other things that include the bridges, vehicles, roads, tunnels, buildings, and software.

Procurement – The process of acquiring goods, services, and works from various external sources through a bidding process of tendering and bidding by agreeing to the conditions is called Procurement.

Construction – The process of building or constructing the buildings and other landmarks is termed as the process of Construction.

Primary Geographical Regions of the Global Oil and Gas EPC Market

Based on the Geographical region, the Global Market of Oil and Gas EPC Market includes the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, France, and Russia from Europe. Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Philippines, Vietnam, China, and Singapore from Asia-Pacific. Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil from Central & South America. Egypt, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and other GCC Countries from the Middle East & Africa. Canada and the United States of America from the continent of North America.

Industry Insights

The Global Oil and Gas EPC Market size are said to increase convincingly to 101.4 Billion USD by the year 2025. A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6%, which is more than its projected value for the generation of revenue during its forecast period, is estimated. The Global Oil and Gas EPC Market was recorded to be moving on a higher positive side in the year 2017, with revenue that is higher than the forecasted value.

There is an increase in contracts between numerous companies for investment growth in the creation of new oil and gas plants that have been a driving source of the global Oil and Gas EPC Market. The lower price of crude Oil and the unavailability of skilled labors are the primary reasons for the global Oil and Gas EPC Market. The production of Oil in the continent of North America is expected to grow because of the output in the Permian region of the Federal Gulf of Mexico and Texas.

The Government has been taking initiatives for the removal of the hurdles that come in the way of the ongoing projects related to oil and gas EPC along with inviting the re-bids for some of the projects. The Government is promoting a very marginal cost and funding mechanisms of the long-term besides the permission for more External Commercial Borrowing (ECB), which in return is driving the global oil and gas EPC market.

PRODUCT-BASED ANALYSIS:

BY SERVICE TYPE

• Engineering

• Procurement

• Construction

• Combination

BY END-USER

• Upstream

• Midstream

• Downstream

BY REGION

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Rest of the World

Major Key Points of Global Oil and Gas EPC Market

1. METHODOLOGY AND SCOPE

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Scope of the market

2. INDUSTRY TRENDS

2.1. Key Market Trends and Developments in Oil and Gas EPC Market

3. MARKET FORECAST ANALYSIS:

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. PRODUCT-BASED ANALYSIS

4.1. By service type

4.1.1. Engineering

4.1.2. Procurement

4.1.3. Construction

4.1.4. Combination

4.2. By end-user

4.2.1. Upstream

4.2.2. Midstream

4.2.3. Downstream

5. REGIONAL, COUNTRY-LEVEL ANALYSIS

5.1. North America

5.1.1. U.S.A

5.1.2. Mexico

5.1.3. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Germany

5.2.2. U.K.

5.2.3. France

5.2.4. Rest of Europe

5.3. South America

5.3.1. Brazil

5.3.2. Argentina

5.3.3. Rest of South America

5.4. Asia Pacific

5.4.1. China

5.4.2. India

5.4.3. Japan

5.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

5.5. Rest of the World

6. COMPETITIVE TRENDS

6.1. Market Share /Rank Analysis

6.2. Key strategies adopted by market players

7. COMPANY PROFILES

8. APPENDIX

8.1. Sources

8.2. List of Tables

8.3. Expert Panel Validation

8.4. Disclaimer

8.5. Contact Us



