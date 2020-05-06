Possible-Impossible, Loneliness and Social Media Stars Are Three Topics Discussed in Interviews by Candice Georgiadis

Victoria Repa, CEO and Co-Founder of BetterMe Dr. Doug Nemecek, Chief Medical Officer for behavioral health at Cigna Sarah Hamel-Smith, a plus sized model, digital influencer and storyteller represented by TRUE Model Management Candice Georgiadis

GREENWICH, CT, USA, May 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.Three trending topics get highlighted by Candice Geogiadis in recent interviews: Victoria Repa on possible-impossible, Dr. Doug Nemecek on loneliness epidemic and Sarah Hamel-Smith on Social Media. All three benefited from Candice Georgiadis' expanding social media influence program.Victoria Repa, CEO and Co-Founder of BetterMeHas there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?If I got a dollar for every time someone told me “It’s impossible” I would not seek any investments. When I was thinking about switching from FMCG company to tech, people were saying I was ruining my career. I had no tech background or digital marketing experience but I dared to leave a stable job and dive into something new and unknown.The thing is that the tech industry is pretty flexible and it’s possible to enter it anytime if you are ready to learn and expand your borders. I was ready, and I succeeded. Moreover, my example inspired some of my colleagues to do the same and take a risk of a change. I believe that if you are eager to work hard and learn new things you can succeed in any industry.Also, before launching BetterMe’s first weight loss app my co-founder and I were told hundreds of times that it was a bad idea. In 2016 there were 71,895 Health&Fitness apps in the iTunes AppStore only. The market was super competitive and kept growing.Everybody was sure that we would disappear in the pile of those apps and won’t be able to stand out. But before launching the app I conducted thorough research that showed that there was a demand for Health&Fitness content, weight loss solutions and accurate guidance for people who were new to fitness. I still insisted on launching our product and within a year we reached the top of the most popular weight loss apps in the US AppStore. The naysayers are still confused about how we did that and I leave this puzzle for them to solve.BetterMe took on the market of the US, South America, and Eastern European countries. When I was planning to expand to Asia — China, Japan, South Korea — I was told again that it was too risky since the market is different and we have no experience there. It’s true that the market is different there but leading a business is the same anywhere: you research the market, you run tests, you develop a tailored strategy and you go for it.I decided to expand our business since it would be a shame to lose such a scaling opportunity. In 2018, the APAC region generated $50.7 billion in app revenues, over half (58.2%) of the global total. China alone generates the most revenue in the fitness app industry. Over 104 million Chinese mobile users have at least one fitness app on their phones. The other large app markets are South Korea and Japan. Our app reached the top of the most popular Health&Fitness apps in those regions and keeps growing.I hope there will be a day when people will realize that there is nothing impossible for me and will stop telling me not to do something — I am a “to do”, not “to doubt” kind of person. But being a woman makes it harder since a lot of men in business believe they are smarter and have a right to tell me what to do.In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong? 🙂Success tends to prove the naysayers wrong. Read the rest of the interview here Dr. Doug Nemecek, Chief Medical Officer for behavioral health at CignaAccording to this story in Forbes, loneliness is becoming an increasing health threat not just in the US , but across the world. Can you articulate for our readers 3 reasons why being lonely and isolated can harm one’s health?Feelings of loneliness can affect your mental and physical health? For example, chronic loneliness can drive up cortisol levels in the body. Cortisol is a hormone that your body creates when under stress. Over time, higher cortisol levels can lead to inflammation, excess weight gain, insulin resistance, problems concentrating, and more.If left unchecked, chronic loneliness symptoms can put you at greater risk for more serious medical and emotional problems, including:DepressionSleep disordersType 2 diabetesHeart diseaseHigh blood pressureAnxietySubstance useWe also know that chronic loneliness has the same mortality risk as smoking 15 cigarettes per day. Loneliness ls literally killing us.On a broader societal level, in which way is loneliness harming our communities and society?Loneliness is an epidemic exacerbating a mental health crisis across America that contributes to societal ills including drug use, overdose, gun violence, and suicide. Our study also shows the significant impact that loneliness is having on our businesses and workplaces. We saw that people who are lonely say that they are less productive on the job. They also miss twice as many days of work due to illness, and 5 times as many days of work due to stress. People who are lonely are twice as likely to think about quitting their job in the next 12 months. All of this impacts the workplace and adds significant costs to the business. At Cigna, we believe if we can reduce loneliness, we may be able to make a significant positive difference in the lives of millions of people, at home and at work. Learn more about the loneliness epidemic here Sarah Hamel-Smith, a plus sized model, digital influencer and storyteller represented by TRUE Model ManagementCan you describe to our readers how you are using your platform to make a significant social impact?Social media is a powerful tool. The way I use my platform to create a social impact is two-fold- firstly I create and share content that is positive and motivational in nature and secondly I build relationships with brands and other influencers which I then bring together for projects that help others.Social media gets a bad rep- I’ve chosen to use my medium for something good.Instagram has provided me with a platform to empower others. Social media gets a bad rep- I've chosen to use my medium for something good.Instagram has provided me with a platform to empower others. I create imagery to help desensitize people from seeing plus-sized women in fashion and I tell thought-provoking stories in my captions to inspire and empower others to be kinder to themselves and gentler to their bodies.I am also a motivational speaker and had the privilege of being able to present a TEDx talk where I was able to share my personal journey of how social media positively impacted my perspective of myself and my body, as well as contribute to the creation of a new and more inclusive standard of beauty.In 2018 I co-produced an event with another blogger named Urszula Makowska as well as renowned NYC events producer Catherine Schuller called #BloggersGiveBack. 