TAUBMAN CENTERS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of its Investigation of the Sale of TCO and Encourages Stockholders to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s proposed merger with Simon Property Group, Inc.



On February 10, 2020, Taubman announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with Simon Property Group. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Taubman stockholders will receive $52.50 in cash for each share of Taubman common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in mid-2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Taubman’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Taubman stockholders.

