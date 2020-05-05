When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

The Essential Baking Company of Seattle, Washington is recalling 84 loaves of 32 oz. Sliced Columbia Bread, expiration date May 6.20, due to undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The actual product in the bags may be 16 oz. Challah Bread which was mis-labeled as Sliced Columbia Bread and the label does not declare egg. The affected product has the expiration of May 6.20 and it is found on the Kwik-Lok seal at the end of the bag.

The mislabeled Sliced Columbia was distributed in the Puget Sound Metropolitan area in Washington only on May 3, 2020. We became aware of the problem around 1pm PST on Monday, May 4, 2020 through internal review and immediately called each of the stores that received the product to have any remaining product removed from shelves.

No illnesses have been reported to date. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-206-545-3804 from 9am to 5pm PST.