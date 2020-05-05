Skincare Company Gives Free Hand Sanitizer Away for Mother’s Day

Luminous Skincare Based in California

Non-essential small business gets creative to weather the pandemic storm.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- It has been seven weeks since California’s Governor Gavin Newsom ordered a statewide shelter in place for all residents due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like many nonessential small businesses, the mother-daughter owners of Luminous Skincare, a California-based skincare line knew right away their business would be severely impacted by the pandemic. “We know luxury skincare is not exactly the first thing you think of during a pandemic," said Luminous owner, Dana Madievsky. "We decided to give away free purse size hand sanitizer with every purchase for Mother’s Day to show our clients that we are thinking about them.”“It has been a long-term dream of mine to create a natural skincare line with my daughter,” said Dana. With her daughter, Ruth’s creative background in the arts and Dana’s compounding pharmacy expertise, Luminous Skincare, an all-natural luxury skincare line, was started in 2018. Before the launch of Luminous Skincare, Dana spent years perfecting her skincare formulas while serving her dermatology clients at her pharmacy.Dana immigrated to the United States in 1993 after graduating in 1992 from Moldova State University of Medicine and Pharmacy with a master’s degree in pharmacy. Dana is no stranger to difficult times. When her family left Moldova, they left everything behind. They had to completely start over in the US, which included Dana having to get re-licensed as a California pharmacist in 1996. In 2009, Dana became the owner of Expert Compounding Pharmacy in Lake Balboa, CA.“When the pandemic hit, we had to consider how to take care of our compounding pharmacy before we could even think about what to do with Luminous. We employ a much larger staff at the pharmacy and we, of course, need to make sure we can still provide specialty medicines to our clients,” said Dana. Even though the compounding pharmacy is considered an essential business, business has dropped by 60% since March. “We applied for the payment protection loan within the first 2 hours of the program opening in April. We just heard from Bank of America that we are approved as of early May, after four weeks of being totally in the dark.”In the meantime, Dana, her family, and their colleagues are committed to being helpful and hopeful. They shared PPE supplies with their vendors and clients, including a donation to Journey Out (an organization that helps victims of sexual exploitation), compounded the FDA’s approved formula for hand sanitizer, and are trying to be as creative as possible as they weather the pandemic storm.“I am grateful that I have most of my family near me during this time, but I know not everyone is in that position. Giving out free hand sanitizer with purchase is just one small way of making our clients' lives a little easier,” said Dana.As lives are lost, unemployment skyrockets, and people everywhere struggle, giving away what seems to be the “liquid gold” of our global pandemic is a small gesture to remind us all to stay hopeful, creative, and to hang in there. See https://rxluminous.com/ to learn more about Luminous Skincare and to shop their Mother’s Day hand sanitizer promotion that includes a 20% discount on all products. No promo code required.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.