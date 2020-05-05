Drones Force Develops Thermal Imaging Sensor Capable of Detecting Body Temperature

NORTH AMERICA’S LARGEST AERIAL MEDIA, DATA & MULTIMEDIA PROVIDERE DEVELOPS THERMAL IMAGING TECHNOLOGY THAT MAY HELP IN DETECTING POTENTIAL COVID-19 CASES

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drones Force, North America's largest UAV service provider withlocations across Canada and the US, today announced the exclusive development of a thermal imaging sensor that can show an individuals’ internal temperature within plus or minus .5 of a degree. This provides an advancement in the usage of Measurements And Signatures Intelligence (MASINT) - scientific and technical intelligence information obtained by quantitative and qualitative analysis of data derived from specific technical sensors.The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has shined a light on thermal-imaging technology as a potentially important tool in the effort to combat the spread of disease and protect the economy. In China, thermal imaging cameras on drones have been deployed over high-traffic situations where they are able to take the temperature of groups of people, as well as individual patients under investigation (PUI). Drones Force has performed on site localized testing with their new technology at various supermarkets, banks, retailers, and more where consumers are prone to line up. The drone flies above the crowd, taking readings of internal temperatures and anyone with an above-average temperature – an individual with a potential symptom of COVID-19 - can be pulled aside for additional screening and continued monitoring.“This coronavirus pandemic has opened up a new frontier for advanced drones." said Alex Larson, VP Business Development and Operations, Drones Force. "We are the first in North America to develop this state-of-the-art technology to analyze data in a way that has been peer reviewed and clinically researched to save lives.”The UAV will be equipped with a specialized sensor and computer vision systems that can display fever/temperature, heart and respiratory rates, as well as detect people sneezing and coughing in crowds, and wherever groups of people may work or congregate. The technology can accurately detect infectious conditions from a distance of 190 feet - as well as measure social distancing for proactive public safety practices. Thermal imaging in a post-COVID quarantine world could have a role in battling a potential 'second wave' as the technology is able to operate in real time. Any temperature screening would be combined with health messaging, data collection and analysis, and work as an additional tool to remind the public about the importance of social distancing.“The goal is to provide better health monitoring support for potential at-risk groups, including seniors, as well as for gathering crowds at beaches, train stations, parks and recreation areas, and shopping centers." says Larson.For now, drones are limited to public spaces in accordance with FAA and local laws that guide the use of such technology. Just as jumps in medical advancement evolved after the 1918 Spanish Flu and the technological optimization of the common plow became ‘the engine of Europe’ post-Black Plague, innovations are rife in the time of a global pandemic. In the wake of COVID-19, Drones Force is leading the way with options for combating disease and the ushering in of a new normal for society as a whole.For more information, please visit www.dronesforce.com , email team@dronesforce.com or call 1.800.586.0146#####About Drones ForceDrones Force is the leader in aerial imagery, data & multimedia services provider in North America. At Drones Force, we’re a team of FAA and Transport Canada certified & insured drone pilots, engineers and artists passionate about making the sky accessible and productive for anyone. www.dronesforce.com



