Gordon Brothers Provides Perspective on the Economic Impacts of the Coronavirus

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring, and investment firm, has released an article providing a perspective on the economic impacts of the coronavirus, available at www.gordonbrothers.com/covid-perspective.

The coronavirus pandemic and the spread of COVID-19 is bringing the world economy seemingly to its knees, slowing its overall pace in a few short weeks by perhaps as much as one-third. This perspective offers the latest insight on the pandemic’s impact to our economy and its effect on vital industries.

“Here we provide a fresh look at the pandemic’s deepest impacts on our economy and the hardest hit industries as well as those industries showing signs of promise,” said Alex Sutton, Managing Director, Head of Research and the article’s author. “We track many industries and offer our expert advice on industry trends through our Industry Insights and the recently launched up-to-the-minute COVID-19 Industry Briefs, but this perspective offers a much broader look.”

For the latest information, articles, and perspective of the impact of COVID-19, please visit the Gordon Brothers COVID-19 Resource Hub at www.gordonbrothers.com/covid-19.

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually.

