Gibson Energy Announces Voting Results for Election of Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (“Gibson” or the “Company”), (TSX: GEI), announced today the voting results for the election of directors at the Company’s virtual annual general meeting of shareholders that was held on May 5, 2020.



Name of Nominee Votes For (%) For Votes Withheld (%) Withheld James M. Estey 95,843,118 99.58% 402,117 0.42% Douglas P. Bloom 95,993,974 99.74% 251,261 0.26% James J. Cleary 91,188,108 94.75% 5,057,127 5.25% Judy E. Cotte 96,218,775 99.97% 26,460 0.03% John L. Festival 96,099,452 99.85% 145,783 0.15% Marshall L. McRae 96,127,771 99.88% 117,464 0.12% Mary Ellen Peters 96,098,555 99.85% 146,680 0.15% Steven R. Spaulding 96,110,951 99.86% 134,284 0.14%

About Gibson

Gibson is a Canadian-based oil infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of crude oil and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company’s operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and also include the Moose Jaw Facility and an infrastructure position in the U.S.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Chyc-Cies

Vice President, Strategy, Planning & Investor Relations

Phone: (403) 776-3146

Email: mark.chyc-cies@gibsonenergy.com



