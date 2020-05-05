CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy’s Extraordinarily Successful HMG Live! 2020 Houston CIO Virtual Summit Draws 300 Tech Execs – Next Up: NY CISO and Minneapolis CIO Summits

Latest 90-minute virtual CIO summit draws hundreds of highly engaged technology executives focused on leading courageously and compassionately in a crisis

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the fifth of its continuing series of HMG Live! Virtual CIO and CISO Summits, HMG Strategy is thrilled to announce that its 2020 Houston CIO Virtual Summit , held on May 1 which focused on key aspects of courageous leadership during times of global crisis, drew 300 national and regional CIOs, CISOs and technology executives who attended.



During these highly interactive sessions, branded as HMG Live! , HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller discusses the courageous leadership qualities that technology executives must demonstrate during times of crisis with top-tier CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs and industry experts. The live weekly series explores how CIOs, CISOs and other technology executives are uniquely positioned to navigate the business through a period of uncertainty to ensure that organizational objectives continue to be executed along with actionable steps for achieving these goals.

“In these unprecedented times, CIOs, CISOs and other technology executives are looking to connect with each other and share their challenges and lessons learned,” says Muller. “We’re incredibly grateful to the rock-star technology executives who are speaking on our virtual events and to the sponsors and attendees who are helping to make this possible.”

HMG Strategy’s next Virtual Summits will be the HMG Live! 2020 New York CISO Virtual Summit and the HMG Live! 2020 Minneapolis CIO Virtual Summit taking place on Thursday, May 7 and Friday, May 8, respectively.

Top-tier security and technology executives speaking at the New York CISO Virtual Summit will include:

Aileen Alexander, Managing Partner, Korn Ferry

Roota Almeida, CISO, Delta Dental of NJ & CT

Snehal Antani, Former CTO, U.S. Department of Defense

Sonia Arista, Field CISO, Fortinet

Nir Gertner, Chief Security Strategist, CyberArk

Beverly Lieberman, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates

Stan Lowe, CISO, Zscaler

Frank Price, SVP & CIRO, Hudson’s Bay Company

Tim Sadler, CEO & Co-Founder, Tessian

Stephen Spagnuolo, NA Digital Risk & Security, Stanton Chase

David Williams, President & CEO, Genesys Works

To learn more about the New York CISO Virtual Summit and to register for the event, click here .

Meanwhile, leading CIOs, CISOs and technology executives who will be speaking at the Minneapolis summit will include:

Snehal Antani, Former CTO, U.S. Department of Defense

Bryce Austin, Strategist & CEO, TCE Strategy

Robin Brown, CIO, Cargill

Paul Calatayud, Chief Security Officer, Palo Alto Networks

Marc Carlson, CIO, Land O’ Lakes

Isaac Chiefetz, Managing Principal, Catalytic1 Executive Search

Jamey Cummings, Senior Client Partner, Korn Ferry

Dan Flaningan, Chief Strategy Officer, Bremer Bank

Anne Finch, CEO, Logistics Health

Renee Frey, Founder & President, TalentQ, Inc.

Kathryn Freytag, VP & CIO, Donaldson Company

Patrick Joyce, VP Global IT & CISO, Medtronic

Harold Knutson, Strategic Consultant, Bayside Associates

Tim Peterson, SVP & CIO, Xcel Energy

Tarek Tomes, CIO, State of Minnesota

David Williams, President & CEO, Genesys Works

To learn more about the Minneapolis CIO Virtual Summit and to register for the event, click here .

Other must-attend Virtual CIO Summits include the HMG Live! 2020 Washington, D.C. CIO Virtual Summit on Tuesday, May 12 and the HMG Live! 2020 Atlanta CIO Virtual Summit on Thursday, May 14.

Other upcoming Virtual CIO and CISO Summits produced by HMG Strategy include:

London CIO Virtual Summit , May 19, 2:30 p.m to 4 p.m. GMT

Silicon Valley CISO Virtual Summit , May 21, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT

Denver CIO Virtual Summit , May 27, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. MT

Boston CIO Virtual Summit , May 28, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET

Washington, D.C. CISO Virtual Summit , May 29, 11:30 a.m.to 1 p.m. ET

Chicago CIO Virtual Summit , June 2, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. CT

Toronto CIO Virtual Summit , June 3, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

Greenwich CIO Virtual Summit , June 10, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET

Detroit CIO Virtual Summit , June 11, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET

Charlotte CIO Virtual Summit , June 16, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

St. Louis CIO Virtual Summit , June 18, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. CT

Seattle CIO Virtual Summit , June 23, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

Southern California CIO Virtual Summit , June 24, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

New York Global Innovation Virtual Summit , June 26, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

Philadelphia CIO Virtual Summit, June 30 , 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

New York Financial Services Virtual Summit , July 1, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET

Silicon Valley CIO Virtual Summit , July 2, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

Florida CIO Virtual Summit , July 9, 1 p.m. to 2;30 p.m. ET

Phoenix CIO Virtual Summit , July 14, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PT

*Note: Each of HMG Strategy’s regional virtual summits conducted thus far have drawn large numbers of attendees from across the U.S.

HMG Strategy has also launched a series of successful Virtual Briefings . These 30-to-40-minute live Zoom interviews between Hunter Muller and top technology executives, have explored how they are leading courageously in times of crisis and the steps they are taking to reassure their teams and help move the business forward.

To view our most recent Virtual Briefing with Bhavani Amirthalingam, SVP & Chief Digital Information Officer at Ameren, click here .

HMG Strategy has also received enormous interest in producing webinars through the strength of its 400,000+ community of technology executives and the creativity of its content marketing team. HMG Strategy has scheduled 12 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next two months with an array of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Commvault, Darktrace, Ivanti, Okta, Outsystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral and UiPath.

“We offer an incredible value prop by addressing the interests of the 400,000+ strong HMG technology leaders in our community with the creativity of our award-winning research team in crafting topical and compelling webinars that resonate with technology executives,” said Muller.

HMG Strategy is producing its next webinar with Citrix on May 13th at 1 p.m. ET - “Business Continuity in a Crisis – and Beyond.” In this webinar, the speakers will explore:

How to rapidly enable a workforce to work from a safe location, all while ensuring security, reliability and high performance for all apps, desktops and data

Why it’s so critical to simplify the remote work experience by offering employee flexibility – providing workers secure access to all their corporate resources from anywhere on any type of device

Recommendations for keeping workforces productive from home

Examples of leading brands that are excelling in a highly distributed environment, along with the common characteristics of success

Click here to learn more about the webinar and to secure your spot.

Click here to view HMG Strategy’s upcoming calendar of webinars.

Interested in learning more about HMG Live!? Contact us at info@hmgstrategy.com .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.



To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.

Tom Hoffman

203-221-2702

TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36724c20-95a8-4649-b12b-3b71e5a101b2

HMG Strategy's HMG Live! 2020 New York CISO Virtual Summit Join this Virtual Summit to learn what leading CISOs and security executives are focused on during these uncertain times.



