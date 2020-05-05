Genocea to Host KOL Symposium Highlighting GEN-011’s Potential to Transform T cell Therapy for Solid Tumors

Call scheduled for May 12th from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. EDT

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc . (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, will host a KOL symposium with a live Q&A for analysts and investors to reflect on the progress of the T cell therapy landscape and provide an in-depth profile of GEN-011 – Genocea’s neoantigen cell therapy – on Tuesday, May 12th at 12:00 p.m. EDT.



Genocea management will highlight the potential for GEN-011 to become a best-in-class adoptive T cell therapy. GEN-011 was designed to improve upon TIL therapy. Using the company’s proprietary ATLASTM platform to select neoantigens and T cells derived from peripheral blood, Genocea believes GEN-011 may deliver greater efficacy through more active and longer-lasting T cells specific for the tumor than possible through other approaches. Genocea has also established a robust, scalable manufacturing process to simplify and expand cancer patient access to therapy.

The event will also feature Eric Tran, Ph.D., Assistant Member at the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute in the Providence Cancer Institute, who was previously involved in the seminal research at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) that initially demonstrated the promise of TIL therapy targeting cancer mutations. Dr. Tran’s presentation will review the evolution of TIL and TCR solid tumor treatment approaches as part of ongoing efforts to improve patient outcomes for hard-to-address cancers.

“Through GEN-011, Genocea is creating an entirely new category of T cell therapy,” said Chip Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genocea. “We are eager to advance GEN-011 with an IND filing in Q2 and initial clinical data in the first half of 2021.”

Webcast & Conference Call Information

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing (323) 794-2597 (domestic) or (323) 701-0218 (international) and referring to conference ID number 6118728. For those who are unable to listen in during the event, a replay of the call will be available here .

A live webcast of the KOL event can also be accessed by visiting the "Events and Presentations" tab of the investor relations section of the Genocea website at http://ir.genocea.com . To ask a question during the live Q&A, please submit your question to questions@lifesciadvisors.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.

Genocea’s mission is to conquer cancer by developing personalized cancer immunotherapies in multiple tumor types. Our unique ATLAS™ platform comprehensively profiles each patient’s T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on the tumor. ATLAS enables us to optimize the neoantigens for inclusion in our immunotherapies and exclude inhibitory antigens that can exert an immunosuppressive effect. We are advancing two ATLAS-enabled programs: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine for which we are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial and expect preliminary clinical results in the third quarter of 2020, and GEN-011, our neoantigen-specific cell therapy using T cells derived from peripheral blood, for which we intend to file an Investigational New Drug Application in the second quarter of 2020. To learn more, please visit www.genocea.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements relating to GEN-009 and GEN-011, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Genocea cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Genocea's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any subsequent SEC filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Genocea assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

