Getting more than you pay for, The Whole Armor Of God Free For One More Day

The Whole Armor of God a Christian comic for this Generation

It's Time for War, Suit Up!” — CHIVAS DAVIS

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Getting more than you pay for, The Whole ArmorOf God Free For One More Day!The comic book, The Whole Armor of God: Real Steal, is on virtual store shelves. The Whole Armor of God comic book series is a portrayal of good versus evil but, unequivocally, it is a far cry from medieval portrayals of knights and maidens more like angels warring with demons. It molds itself into modern day spiritual battle which concludes into spiritual resolutions. It produces spiritual awareness and maturity of all age groups. The creator, Chivas Davis ’, paints bold hues, vibrant images and intricate details characterizing love, betrayal, defeat, and victory through his vivid and inspired imagination. As the adage goes, “You’ll get what you pay for” but The Whole Armor of God defies that notion. The Whole Armor of God comic book is an invaluable asset and is currently free and available for download on Amazon for 1 more day (until 5/6/2020). Here’s what some of the reviewers have said:A must buy!!“I thoroughly enjoyed the creativity of this author. This book is perfect for both adults and kids, and I was intrigued from start to finish. Please do yourself a favor and get it! You won’t regret it.” -Karen ThomasPhenomenal!“The author’s creativity is seen and felt through every page. The action-packed scenes comes alive, bursting with amazing colors, along with a story line that we can all relate. HalleluYahweh!” -Dan WashingtonAbout the creator: Chivas Davis is the epitome of doing what you love and loving what you do. He is accredited as a bestselling author, artist, photographer, videographer, graphic designer, speaker, writer, director and producer. He has been formally trained and is well-experienced. He is a Savannah College alumnus, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts in Computer Art and Animation. Further pronounced, his entrepreneurship has manifested into Chivas Davis Enterprises Inc. Paint with Faith is mobile/virtual motivational painting classes also forged by Chivas which is his most successful business. Aside from being an artist and entrepreneur, Chivas Davis is also credited as an educator. He contributed his innate gifts, talents and scholastic dexterity as he worked 12 years in the Miami-Dade County Public School system located in sunny South Florida inspiring youth of all ages and coaching and leading his baseball and wresting teams to major victories. His message to advance the spiritual growth, awareness, and maintenance of Christian consumers completely transcends his works of art.When in search for inspiration, check out Amazon.com For more information about the artist, Chivas Davis at paintwith.com, check out via Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, twitter, or YouTube and facebook.com respectively.Contact: Chivas DavisTel: 305-781-0991E-mail: chivasdavis7@gmail.com

The Whole Armor Promo Video



