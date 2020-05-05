Coronavirus - Somalia: Update of COVID-19 as of 5th May 2020

New cases confirmed: 79 Benadir: 38 Jubbaland: 22 South West: 11 Puntland: 8

Male: 62 Female: 17 Recovery: 14 Death: 3

Total confirmed cases: 835 Total recoveries: 75 Total deaths: 38



