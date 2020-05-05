CN Proud to be Supporting Agri-Food Supply Chain as Company Sets New Grain Records

Railroad Focused on Protecting Supply Chains as Grain Movements Reach New Records in April, Following Highest Recorded March

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced that, after having its second best Q1 western Canadian grain movement result with 6.59 million metric tonnes (MMT) moved, the Company moved 2.73 MMT in April, exceeding its previous April record of 2.72 MMT. Movements also exceeded the three-year average of 2.55 MMT for April and March’s record result of 2.65 MMT.



As the Canadian agricultural sector works to keep up with the increased demand for staple food, CN’s railroaders are determined to keep the goods North-Americans need moving. CN is proud that the cumulative total of all Canadian tonnage moved by CN for the 2019-2020 crop year has reached 21.55 MMT so far with 20.7 MMT coming from Western Canada.

“CN has never slowed down since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer at CN. “Thanks to the efforts of our front line railroaders and our supply-chain partners, CN has proven its resiliency yet again by delivering essential goods, including those of agri-food customers, to consumers across North-America. CN has the capacity ready to enable the eventual recovery of the economy.”

“Despite difficult conditions, CN handled 51% of all Canadian grain rail shipments in the first quarter, including 52% of market share in March,” explained James Cairns, senior vice president rail centric supply chain at CN. “We are in great shape and ready to deliver during the final months of the crop year.”

Movement of all Canadian grain tonnage was 6.86 MMT in Q1 and 2.81 MMT in April.

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in

North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.

Source: Media Investors Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher Senior Manager Vice-President Media Relations, CN Investor Relations, CN 514-399-7956 514-399-0052



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.