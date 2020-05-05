Employee Assistance Fund Services Launched

/EIN News/ -- FOR BUSINESSES SUPPORTING EMPLOYEES EXPERIENCING SIGNIFICANT HARDSHIP



ATLANTA, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobb Community Foundation (CCF) announced today that its first Employee Assistance Fund has been opened. The Liberty Furniture Industries (Liberty) Employee Assistance Fund will benefit employees and recent former employees of Liberty. An Employee Assistance Fund (EAF) allows businesses, and other contributors, the opportunity to set aside tax-deductible contributions for employees experiencing significant hardship as a result of unavoidable catastrophic or extreme circumstances, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. CCF is the first community foundation in Georgia to offer EAFs.

As part of this agreement, CCF has engaged the Center for Family Resources (CFR) to confidentially accept, evaluate and process all requests for assistance from Liberty’s EAF.

“We value giving back to our community and supporting those in need. With so many of our current and former employees experiencing hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, establishing this fund will make a significant difference,” Jason Brian, President and CEO of Liberty. “We selected the Cobb Community Foundation as our EAF partner due to their proven experience in the management of our Liberty Furniture Industries Charity Fund and the support they provide to our community.” At the end of 2018, Liberty seeded the Liberty Furniture Industries Charity Fund, managed by CCF, with $1 million to support charitable organizations and their work in local communities.

“We are honored to have been selected by Liberty to support their charitable giving goals and their desire to help those in need,” stated Barbara Garner, Donor Services Manager for CCF. “I look forward to helping Liberty assist its employees who are experiencing hardship as well as helping other businesses who are interested in supporting their employees through an EAF.”

Learn more by contacting Barbara Garner at Barbara@cobbfoundation.org , or by visiting www.cobbfoundation.org .

About Cobb Community Foundation

In 1993, a group of Cobb business leaders recognized the community’s need for a vehicle to invest in its future and created Cobb Community Foundation. We are a 501(c)(3) organization that uses the power of charitable giving and our role as community convener and catalyst to improve the quality of life in Cobb County and beyond. We are living our mission every day by inspiring charitable giving, building resources for the future and connecting donors who care with causes that matter. To learn more, email CCFTeam@cobbfoundation.org or visit www.cobbfoundation.org .

About Liberty Furniture Industries, Inc.

In 1992, Liberty Furniture Industries began with a vision of a company that would thrive on the values of hard-work, fairness, and integrity. This initiative and passion for success is visible to this day and is at the very heart of Liberty. Today, we continue as a privately-owned business that designs value-driven, quality furniture. Liberty is widely recognized for its innovative strategies, enjoying private label relationships with some of America's Top 100 Furniture Retailers, with products exclusively sold through a network of authorized dealers. In 2019, Liberty was recognized as one of the best furniture brands in the world by Home Refinery, an online publication for the furniture industry. Learn more at www.mylibertyfurniture.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shari Martin

Cobb Community Foundation

shari@cobbfoundation.org

770-859-2329



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.